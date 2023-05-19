Nomcebo Zikode has rubbished the claims that she reached an agreement with Open Mic Productions

The Jerusalema hitmaker and record label have been feuding ever since she accused them of exploitation

Zikode issued a statement slamming the hearsays, and Mzansi blasted Open Mic Productions for failing to settle their disputes with their artists

Nomcebo Zikode has announced that her legal fight with Open Mic Productions is still ongoing.

Nomcebo Zikode has issued a statement refuting reaching an agreement with Open Mic Productions. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the Grammy award-winning artists' media statement denying that she solved her issues with Open Mic Productions.

Nomcebo said that despite the court order she acquired in 2022 to reach a deal with the record company to settle their differences, Open Mic failed to honour it.

"We are unhappy with Open Mic's delay as we had jointly undertaken to adhere to clearly stipulated timelines on submission of all required information, which remains outstanding, thus prolonging the matter. Should this not be solved in the coming weeks, we are certain that we'll be going to court."

Check out the complete statement below:

Mzansi blasts Open Mic Productions after Nomcebo Zikode exposed them for allegedly failing to settle their issues

Taking to Phil's comments section, people spared no mercy for Open Mic Productions, especially after the Makhadzi controversy. Many people blamed the record company for their disagreements with their musicians.

@sphe_hadebe said:

"Open Mic is fastly becoming Ambitiouz Records."

@KingPitso2 shared:

"There is probably something wrong with Open Mic Productions because every artist is complaining about them."

@lwazilwamanguni posted:

"The music industry does a lot of these artists dirty. It's pretty sad."

@AnathiInfo replied:

"Welele, watch them try to discredit her just like they did with Makhadzi."

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"Open Mic are out here destroying their image. Everything I read about them is negative."

@PitsiAfrica also said:

"At this rate, they are the problem."

Why is Nomcebo Zikode feuding with Open Mic Productions?

According to News24, Nomcebo's public spat with Open Mic Productions began in 2021 when she accused them of exploitation. At the time, her song Jerusalema had taken over the world, but she was apparently not paid what was due to her.

The news publication added that Zikode also blasted Open Mic Productions in 2022 for deleting her Grammy award-winning song Bayethe from Spotify. In the track, she worked with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, and together they made history by winning the prestigious gong at the start of 2023.

Master KG distances himself from Nomcebo Zikode’s latest court drama over Grammy-nominated song Bayethe

In related news, Briefly News reported that Master KG took to his timeline to clarify that he was not part of Open Mic Productions anymore.

The Jerusalema hitmaker reacted to a report that linked him to Nomcebo Zikode's latest court drama with the controversial record label.

