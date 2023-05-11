Makhadzi shared a post announcing that she will release new music amid Open Mic Prodcution's claims that they paid her R7.9 million

The Ghanama singer threw shade at the record label, saying she will finally know the amount of money she makes

Mzansi was supportive and advised Makhadzi to focus on having a scandalous-free career after leaving open Mic Productions

Makhadzi is also fighting back against Open Mic Productions after they allegedly plotted her downfall.

Makhadzi is also fighting back against Open Mic Productions after they allegedly plotted her downfall.

The MaGear singer tweeted that she plans to drop new music under her own record label Makhadzi Entertainment. Instead of penning a straightforward announcement, Makhadzi threw major shade at Open Mic Productions' auto-renewal contract claims and alleged exploitation, saying:

"Auto renewal EP is loading under Makhadzi Entertainment. After 15 years of hard work, I will be getting to know how much I make on sales for the first time in my life. All thanks to everyone who was booking me all this years. I was not gonna afford to live."

Mzansi shows Makhadzi support after Open Mic Productions' woes

Makhadzi has been keeping everyone in the loop about new developments of her beef with Open Mic Productions, and many people have made it clear that they side with her.

Even when she shared the post announcing new music after reportedly leaving Open Mic Productions to start Makhadzi Entertainment, netizens supported her.

@zenzo99815279 said:

"Go get your money girl."

@IamBrianRamahlo shared:

"Big up to you, Queen. But I must say, with all the easily available technology and the social media platforms, which are free to utilize these days, I don't get why our artists are still opting for these sharks of record labels to prosper."

@Sbosh_Selepe posted:

"I hope and wish your problems will be resolved by your recording company "

@Brendan_ca_za replied:

"All the best my sister. God is with you."

@hulisanin commented:

"This is meant to make you stronger. You will win this fight."

@Mahlahlani1 also said:

"Good luck! Now, you have to make sure you attend all gigs."

@NamakhotaS added:

"We are fully behind you. You can do this!"

Open Mic Productions allegedly buys influencers to tweet bad about Makhadzi

On 11 May, South African Twitter was in shambles when #8MillionMakhadzi trended. According to Sunday World, this was after Open Mic Productions said they paid the singer R7.9 million in the three years she was signed under them.

Tweeps were furious that Makhadzi "lied", as she previously told everyone that the recording label didn't pay her royalties. However, Brifly News earlier reported that the infamous music company's claims were seemingly debunked when an alleged screenshot of their message offering influencers R80 to destroy Makhadzi's reputation.

Makhadzi’s new management vows to fight Open Mic’s auto-renewable contract by seeking the best legal help

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's new management has promised to do all in their power to find the best legal team for her woes with Open Mic.

This came after the record company claimed that their contract with Makhadzi would not expire because it was auto-renewed.

