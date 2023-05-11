The battle between Makhadzi and her former team Open Mic Productions have taken the legal route after the star allegedly lied about not getting any money

Makhadzi caused a stir on social media when she claimed that she was never paid for her music including her two albums Khokhova and African Queen

Open Mic Productions responded by revealing that they paid the singer more than r7 million and demanded a public apology from her

Makhadzi has been accused of lying about not receiving any money from Open Mic Productions. The musician revealed that her former team never paid her money for the albums she released while she was still signed with them.

The label fired back by revealing that they paid the singer R7.9 million and an additional R300 000 paid towards her house deposit.

Open Mic Productions brings out receipts proving they paid Makhadzi

According to Sunday World, Open Mic Productions responded to Makhadzi's allegations with a letter of demand sent to her legal representatives.

The letter stated that the Ghanama hitmaker lied about being mistreated and not receiving money from the label. Part of the statement read:

“Your client alleges that she is or was being treated like a “slave” and was not paid a single cent. These allegations are patently false and defamatory.”

“We annex hereto a schedule of some of the payments advanced by our client to yours, totalling an amount of R7,956,084,86 as well as another payment of R3005000.OO made by our client to “TW Property” under the reference ‘Makhadzi House Deposit”.

Makhadzi asked to retract her statement about not getting paid by Open Mic Productions

The Limpopo-born singer and dancer was given until Friday at noon to retract her "false" statement. The letter also requested that Makhadzi should stop discussing confidential matters on her social media platforms.

"In light of the above, our client hereby demands an apology and retraction of the aforesaid false, harmful and defamatory statements, which must be also published through your client’s Twitter and Instagram accounts."

Makhadzi's fans react to Open Mic Productions' letter

Twitter users said Makhadzi seems to have stretched the lie about not receiving any cent from the production company.

@W_Shabangu wrote:

"‘Not paid a single cent’ naye…. She stretched it a bit there. Where does she get the properties that she currently has?"

@UnofficialSerge added:

"She said she never got a cent from song sales/royalties meaning the 8M received is from performances and other stff not from her music."

Makhadzi’s new management vows to fight Open Mic’s auto-renewable contract by seeking the best legal help

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's new management has promised to do all in their power to find the best legal team for her woes with Open Mic.

This came after the record company claimed that their contract with Makhadzi would not expire because it was auto-renewed.

