Lady Zamar has reportedly withdrawn her participation from Nota Baloyi's podcast after being dragged online

The star was heavily blasted when she announced that she was going to have a chat with the controversial media personality on his podcast, Music Business Authority

According to reports, Lady Zamar's team announced that she would no longer be a guest on Nota's show

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady Zamar has allegedly cancelled her interview on Nota Baloyi's podcast Music Business Authority. Image: @lavidanota and @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar listened to her fans and pulled out of Nota Baloyi's controversial podcast, Music Business Authority.

Lady Zamar withdraws from Nota Baloyi's show after massive backlash

The Collide hitmaker was trending on social media after announcing that she would discuss teen suicide prevention and cyberbullying with the controversial Nota Baloyi.

ZAlebs reports that entertainment blogger Phil Mphela said Lady Zamar's team announced that the superstar would no longer participate in Nota Baloyi's show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lady Zamar roasted for agreeing to talk about cyberbullying with Nota Baloyi

Social media users are still trying to figure out how Lady Zamar agreed to chat about cyberbullying with Nota Baloyi, who has been tormenting his ex-wife Berita.

@TheKingOfAfrika said:

"Bathong ba modimo, Why did she even agree in the first place?"

@MasegoBT commented:

"How does a cyberbully start a podcast and talk about cyberbullying on his podcast?? And how did Lady Zamar agree to do this interview in the first place? Haaii ku shushu!"

@TsitsiNotha commented:

"Are you serious Lady Zamar? This man bullied his soon-to-be ex-wife on this very platform. Has continued to bully others and you want to have a conversation about cyberbullying with him. You are not serious."

Singer Lady Zamar announces appearance on Nota Baloyi's Music Business Authority podcast

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar has taken to her timeline to announce that she'll appear on Nota Baloyi's podcast, Music Business Authority.

The singer and the controversial podcaster will discuss teen suicide prevention and cyberbullying, among other issues. Lady Zamar is one of the most bullied celebs in Mzansi.

People have been giving her a hard time since she accused Sjava of forcing himself on her. Trolls usually write nasty comments whenever she posts, and she now disables comments on her posts most of the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News