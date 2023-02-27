Gigi Lamayne has reportedly parted ways with her manager following reports that she is sleeping with Big Zulu

Musa Khawula broke the news during the recent episode of Omakhwapheni which has caused a buzz on social media

Following the interview, Gigi reportedly had an altercation with her manager and the two have reportedly parted ways

Gigi Lamayne and her manager have reportedly parted ways following Musa Khawula's accusations on the latest episode of Omakhwapheni.

Gigi Lamayne has reportedly gone separate ways with her manager. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The controversial entertainment blogger said revealed that Gigi was sleeping with Ivolovolo hitmaker Big Zulu.

Musa Khawula alleges Gigi Lamayne is sleeping with Big Zulu

Musa Khawula had Mzansi at a standstill when he mentioned on record that Gigi Lamayne and Big Zulu were in a relationship.

The blogger made the sentiments while talking to the controversial Queen Lolly who claimed to have dated the Imali Eningi rapper for years. Musa Khawula's revelations on the podcast opened a can of worms.

Gigi Lamayne reportedly parts ways with manager after Musa Khawula's revelation

According to ZAlebs, the episode of Omakhwapeni did more harm than good. The publication reported that Gigi Lamayne and Big Zulu's alleged affair was the reason why Gigi and her manager parted ways.

A source close to the rapper confirmed to ZiMoja that they heard she is no longer working with the manager but didn't know it was because of the affair. The source said:

"The manager is his baby mama. They have a healthy relationship from what I know. It was a shock for all of us to hear on the podcast that Gigi had been allegedly sleeping with the rapper. In fact, it is unbelievable. I cannot fathom how she would do such a thing, which makes sense as to why they fell out. Maybe it is her new group of friends Tebogo Thobejane and the likes influencing her life. But from what I know there were just a few differences that pushed them apart, but I did not think it was something that major and so shameful. I hope it’s not true."

Musa Mseleku files defamation lawsuit against Queen Lolly following her explosive interview on Omakhwapheni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mselekhu has broken his silence following Queen Lolly's damning allegations against him and his son Musa Mseleku Junior.

Queen Lolly had the country at a standstill when she made damning allegations against many popular celebs during an episode of Omakhwapheni.

Controversial media personality Queen Lolly is trending for the wrong reasons again. The slay queen who made headlines after claiming she was dating Big Zulu and Master KG shared more juicy details about her affairs with celebs.

Source: Briefly News