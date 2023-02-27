Gigi Lamayne and her manager allegedly ended their business relationship after Musa Khawula's accusations

The rapper was accused of dating her manager's baby daddy Big Zulu on a controversial YouTube podcast

SA people on social media said they are sceptical that Gigi got romantically involved with Big Zulu

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gigi Lamayne allegedly called it quits with her manager, Big Zulu's baby mama. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula revealed on the Omakhwapheni podcast that Gigi Lamayne was Big Zulu are in a relationship. The celebrity blogger also alleged that Gigi was on drugs and betraying her manager who has a baby with the Mali Eningi hitmaker.

Gigi Lamayne and manager part ways amicably

In the aftermath of the explosive podcast episode, Gigi and her manager have reportedly called it quits. According to ZAlebs, Big Zulu's baby mama allegedly found out like the rest of South Africa that Gigi was creeping with her man.

Gigi defended herself and told Zimoja that she and her former manager are on good terms. She said they ended their business relationship because they were moving in different directions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to Big Zulu and Gigi Lamayne's alleged relationship

Charlotte Shangase said:

"Only those who did Maths in school can solve this X."

Phumlani Dlamini stated:

"So he was managing her career and the cake yho."

Gugu Seopela asked:

"So the manager was also eating the cookie beno shuni we nkabi? Ubufebe kule industry."

Siphesihle Fakude mentioned:

"Haibo uBig Zulu has a baby mama kanti?"

Meisie Walker added:

"Jiki jiki the rumor isn't true"

Willz_3000 asked:

"What hell is wrong with these people? Don't have better things to do with their lives."

Cassper Nyovest multi-million rand cars vs Big Zulu luxurious rides: From a Range Rover Sport to a McLaren GT

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu are two of the country's rappers who are living a lavish lifestyle. Both the stars love boxing and drive around in some of the most expensive cars.

They both worked hard for their cash and blessed themselves with cool whips after putting in work in the entertainment industry. Cassper and Big Zulu both own a multi-million rand car collection and we compared their whips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News