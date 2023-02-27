J Something took to his timeline to announce that he has launched his lux restaurant in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg

The Mi Casa singer took to his official Twitter account to post pics of himself standing outside his new restaurant and Mzansi is here for it

Taking to his comment section Mzansi peeps congratulated J Something and some people promised to check out his place as soon as they have free time

J Something is officially a restaurant owner. The singer launched his restaurant named Artistry on Saturday, 25 February.

J Something opened his restaurant in Sandton. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

The Mi Casa vocalist took to his Twitter timeline to share pics he took outside his food place in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg. ZAlebs reports that J Something hosted an exclusive opening night. He invite a couple of friends and business people and gave them a taste of Artistry's fine dining.

Mzansi congratulates J Something

The excited star's followers took to his comment section on the microblogging app to congratulate him. J Something joined the list of other Mzansi celebs who own restaurants. The likes of Oskido, DJ Shimza, and Maps Maponyane all have successful restaurants.

@NoloMal said:

"I can’t wait to experience this place."

@Nqobile_Coomalo commented:

"Siyeza Jay, @NgemaSbevz Jay has opened his restaurant sihamba nini?"

@NgemaSbevz said:

"And they have a lil theatre. We defos going."

@rikhotsomoses wrote:

"Where is it located?"

@IDLYYW added:

"Congrats."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country officially released

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans known as the Megacy went wild over the project.

The hip-hop artist had finished working on the project when he was fatally shot on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February. The slain rapper features talented stars such as Blaxckie, Emtee, and his bae Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on social media Supa Mega's excited supporters shared his lyrics and their favourite songs on the project. Many of them agreed the album deserved the album of the year title. The project hit more than 6 million streams five hours after it dropped.

Source: Briefly News