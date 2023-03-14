Mohale Motaung took to his timeline to announce that he secured yet another major bag and Mzansi is here for it

The excited media personality revealed that Laager Rooibos renewed his endorsement partnership with another year

Taking to his comment section, the star's supporters congratulated him for continuing to make bank on his own following his highly publicised divorce from Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung continues to secure the bang. The media personality took to his timeline to announce that his endorsement partnership with Laager Rooibos has been renewed.

Mohale Motaung is still the official brand ambassador for Laager Rooibos

Mohale Motaung took to Twitter on Tuesday, 14 March to reveal that he is still the official ambassador for the tea company. The star signed his first deal with Laager Rooibos on 10 May 2022. He shared that his contract has been renewed for yet another year, reports ZAlebs.

"We’re drinking more Laager rooibos tea this year, besties," he added.

Mzansi congratulates Mohale Motaung

Social media users took to Mohale's comment section and congratulated him for continuing to make money on his own. His haters thought he was securing the bag because of his ex-hubby Somizi Mhlongo.

@whitneyshongwe said:

"Boss moves, congratulations."

@Tshegofatsobl commented:

"I love Rooibos because of you now Mohale, keep up the good work."

@zangazulugirl wrote:

"We shall drink the tea. Congratulations."

@just_hlo said:

"Guys, Mohale, and tea?! I love this for him because his tea content is so top-tier!"

@mshovela1 wrote:

"God bless you, I'm so proud of you."

@Linkzo3 added":

"Congrats, blessings upon blessings. Modimo o lerato."

