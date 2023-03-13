Thabiso Molokomme took home a Royal Soapie Award as the Best Actor and celebrated Instagram

South Africans voted for the actor for his beloved role as Pax Kgomo in the popular soapie Skeem Saam

Viewers of the show reacted to Thabiso's win on social media and many posted that he was deserving

Thabiso Molokomme was voted as the actor at the Royal Soapie awards.

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Molokomme ventured into acting about a year ago and has already won Mzansi's heart. The actor was the viewer's choice as the Best Actor at the Royal Soapie Awards. Thabiso expressed his joy on Instagram with photos holding the trophy captioned with a thankful message.

"God never disappoints. While I sleep, He’s still working. Just began my acting career about a year back but I was honoured to be nominated amongst legends I look up to."

The 21-year-old acknowledged South Africans who voted for him because of his portrayal as Pax Kgomo on Skeem Saam, reported ZAlebs.

"Thank you Mzansi, Kealeboga ka pelo yaka kamoka. I’m truly humbled."

See Thabiso Molokomme Instagram post below:

Skeem Saam viewers react to Thabiso Molokomme Royal Soapie Award

The soapie's viewers said they love to hate the High School character that Thabiso plays because he was so convincing as an actor.

Majestic Pablo said:

"Not even the best actor on the show but aight."

Spheh Ndovela posted:

"Should've given the award to Molefe from the House of Zwide."

Masixole Vamela stated:

"We criticised him on socials and yet voted for him. Hai usihambela uMaweni mfowam. Congrats boy."

Finky Mbangi wrote:

"This kid is the best actor just I hate Paxton."

Mosebjadi Mogotlane added:

"The fact that he annoys most of y'all makes him the best actor. He is killing that role."

