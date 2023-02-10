Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa has taken to his timeline to share that he's giving back to needy schoolchildren

The media personality posted pics of himself donating school shoes and books, among other things, to kids in Limpopo

Reacting to Clement's #Back2School campaign, many praised him for inspiring confidence in pupils that come from poor backgrounds

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa is restoring dignity and inspiring confidence in school children from didvantaged backgrounds.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Clement Maosa gave back to tneedy pupils. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

The star took to his timeline to share that he's #Back2School campaign is up and running again. The media personality donated school shoes and other essentials to needy pupils in his home province of Limpopo.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who plays the role of Zamokuhle in Skeem Saam, posted pics of him doing the Lord's work. TshisaLIVE reports that the star shared that they donated school schoes, sanitary towels and books.

He further shared that he's still going to visit more schools, adding that, "my heart is full" after doing the charitble work. Check out his post below:

Mzansi praises Clement Maosa for looking out for needy pupils

Peeps took to Clement's comment section and applauded him for doing his bit to inspire confidence in needy kids.

wandzzy commented:

"We love and appreciate you bro… keep doing the Lord's work."

mekza_4215 wrote:

"Well done my brother. May God bless you with more blessings."

koenafernando said:

"Doing good never goes out of fashion. Keep it up."

nkarhi_allois commented:

"May God bless you for what you are doing. I am very inspired."

maepps_16 wrote:

"Keep it up. God will bless you abundantly, boy."

zandile.gloria added:

"Well done, Clement, we are proud of you. You represent Limpopo well. May God continue to bless you."

