Who is Diane Addonizio? A complete biography of Howie Long's wife

There are numerous ways you can gain popularity. You could do something outrageous, be the next Naomi Campbell, Whitney Houston, or Bill Gates, or get married to such stars! This is how Dianne Addonizio came to the spotlight. After tying the knot to former NFL player Howie Long, she became an overnight celebrity. Here is what you should know about Howie Long's wife.

Howie Long's wife, Dianne Addonizio gained popularity after tying the knot with the former American NFL star. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Howie Long's wife, Dianne Addonizio, is best known as his better half. Unfortunately, most people are only familiar with this aspect of her life. So, today, we will focus on unveiling this beauty's known life details. Let us get started!

Diane Addonizio's profile summary

Name: Diane Addonizio

Diane Addonizio Year of birth: 1962

1962 Place of birth: Monmouth County Town of Redbank, New Jersey

Monmouth County Town of Redbank, New Jersey Education: Villanova University and the University Of South California School Of Law

Villanova University and the University Of South California School Of Law Degree: Law

Law Profession: Non-practicing lawyer

Non-practicing lawyer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Father: Frank

Frank Mother: Cecere

Cecere Brother: James

James Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Howie Long

Howie Long Children: Christopher, Kyle, and Howard Jr.

Christopher, Kyle, and Howard Jr. Hair color: Golden brown

Golden brown Eye color: Brown

Brown Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Weight: 58 kgs

Who is Howie Long's wife, Diane Addonizio?

The beauty is best known for her marriage to the retired professional football player, author, and television personality, Howie Long. Howie goes down the NFL books of history as one of the best men to play defensive ends.

However, he is renowned for being an actor and sports analyst today. He is best known for featuring in action films, such as Firestorm, 3000 Miles to Graceland, Broken Arrow, and That Thing You Do!

Most people keep asking, 'are Howie Long and Teri Hatcher married?' To answer this, no, they are not. Terri Hatcher is married to actor Jon Tenney. Diane Addonizio married Howie Long on 27th June 1982, and they have been together since.

How old is Diane Addonizio?

Most of Diane Addonizio's life details remain a mystery because she has not revealed so much about herself to the public. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Friars Club

Most of Diane Addonizio's profiles reveal she was born in 1962 in Monmouth County Town of Redbank, New Jersey. She is a very low-key person despite being married to a celebrity. As a result, it is hard to obtain most of her life details, including her exact date of birth and upbringing, which remain a mystery.

So, it is hard to tell of Diane Addonizio's age in 2021. But going by her year of birth, she could be 58 or 59 years old. Her father, Frank Addonizio, was an expert Army of World War II and her mother Cecere was a housewife.

She has a brother named James, who is an attorney. As for her nationality, Howie Long's wife is American. She attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where she graduated in Classical Studies. Soon after, she enrolled at the University Of South California School Of Law and graduated with a degree in Law.

How tall is Diane Addonizio?

Diane Addonizio's measurements reveal she is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 58 kgs. She has a slim body shape, golden-brown hair, and brown eyes.

Career

Since she studied law, she is expected a lawyer by profession. However, she does not practice as a lawyer but instead works as an advocate. Even so, she is believed to spent most time taking care of and supporting her husband's TV and sons' NFL careers.

Currently, Howie Long's wife lives a comfortable and luxurious life. Even so, it is hard to tell of Diane Addonizio's net worth. However, her husband's stands at $16 million in 2021.

Where can I find Diane Addonizio's pictures?

It is hard to obtain Diane Addonizio's pictures because unlike her husband, the beauty is not on any social media platform. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Howie Long's wife is not on social media, making it hard to find her pictures.

Who are Diane Addonizio's children?

She has three sons with Howie Long. Her firstborn, Christopher Howard Long, was born in 1985 and took after his father's footsteps in football. He is also a former American football defensive.

Her second-born Kyle was born in 1988 and is also into football like his father and big brother. He played in the NFL for seven seasons. Her last born, Howard Jr., is a businessman and football operative for the Oakland Raiders.

Howie Long's wife Diane Addonizio is among the low-key celebrity wives. Although she studied law and graduated, she is not believed to practice law. She has kept most of her life details under wraps, revealing she prefers leading a private life away from the public eye. Diane Addonizio and Howie Long have three children together.

