If you are a fan of famous shows like Riverdale, Missing, All My Children, or Pitch, you perhaps are familiar with Mark Consuelos. He is a talented actor who fully embraces his characters and gives fans more than a show. His fame has been rising over the years, bringing him more gigs. Join us as we decrypt Mark Consuelos's net worth and evaluate his bio and works.

Mark Consuelos is a famous actor best known for films such as Riverdale, Alpha House, Missing, and The Night Shift.

Thanks to his thriving acting career, Mark Consuelos's net worth has rapidly grown over the years. Keep reading to learn of his worth and fascinating bio!

Mark Consuelos's profile summary

Full name: Mark Andrew Consuelos

Mark Andrew Consuelos Date of birth: 30th March 1971

30th March 1971 Place of birth: Zaragoza, Spain

Zaragoza, Spain Mark Consuelos's age: 50 years in 2021

50 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Profession: Actor, Film and Television Producer

Actor, Film and Television Producer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed (Italian-Mexican)

Mixed (Italian-Mexican) Education: Bloomingdale High School, the University of Notre Dame (transferred), University of South Florida

Bloomingdale High School, the University of Notre Dame (transferred), University of South Florida Degree: Marketing

Marketing Parents: Saul and Camilla

Saul and Camilla Wife: Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos's children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin

Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.7 m)

5 ft 7 in (1.7 m) Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Light brown

Light brown Instagram: instasuelos

instasuelos Net worth: $40 million

Mark Consuelos's bio

Although Mark Consuelos was born in Spain, he, however, grew up in Illinois, Italy, and Florida. He is of American nationality.

The actor is known for many films, but perhaps his most known is Riverdale. He plays villain Hiram Lodge. Here is everything you should know about him.

How old is Mark Consuelos?

Mark Andrew Consuelos was born on 30th March 1971 in Zaragoza, Spain, to Camilla and Saul. He has one brother who is a doctor and a sister whose profession is law. At the time of writing this, Andrew is 50 years of age.

Although he was born in Spain, he grew up in Illinois, Italy, and Florida. During his family's stay in Lebanon, Illinois, Andrew starred in the musical Hello, Dolly performed at the Looking Glass Playhouse.

After graduating from Bloomingdale High School, he enrolled at the University of Notre Dame but transferred to the University of South Florida. He graduated in 1994 with a marketing degree.

Is Mark Consuelos's mother alive?

Mark Consuelos's parents Saul and Camilla pictured alongside Mark and his youngest son Joaquin on Camilla's birthday.

Yes, she is. In late September 2021, Andrew's wife Kelly took to her Instagram to celebrate her mother in law's birthday. She shared a photo of Mark, his parents, and their youngest son Joaquin.

What is Mark Consuelos's ethnicity?

Most of Mark Consuelos's profiles reveal he is of mixed ethnicity because he was born to an Italian mother and Mexican father. He speaks Italian and visits Italy every year.

How tall is Mark Consuelos?

Mark Consuelos's height is 5 feet and 7 inches. He stands tall at 1.727 m.

Career

Andrew was a dancer with Suncoast Calendar Men in the early 90s until he was cast on All My Children in 1995. Since then,he focused on acting. He has appeared in more than forty projects. Some of Mark Consuelos's movies and TV shows include:

Mark Consuelos has starred in over 40 projects. All these films showcase his talent and diversity as an actor.

Fortune Hunter

SeaQuest 2032

The Last Place on Earth

Pride & Loyalty

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Hope & Faith

Cop Out

American Horror Story: Asylum

The Great Raid

Wedding Daze

Beautiful Girl

Riverdale

Missing

Pitch

For the Love of Grace

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

The New Normal

Alpha House

Katy Keene

Husband for Hire

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Nine Lives

Kingdom

The Night Shift

Was Mark Consuelos on Friends?

Mark Consuelos has also starred in Friends in one episode of the 2001's season as a policeman.

Yes, he was. IMDB reveals he starred as Policeman #1 in the 2001 episode The One with Chandler's Dad.

Is Mark Consuelos leaving Riverdale?

Most people know Andrew for his villain character in Riverdale. Sad news for Riverdale fans: Hiram Lodge, also known as Veronica's dad, is leaving the show after gracing in five entertaining seasons. But why is Hiram leaving Riverdale? This is the question most fans are asking.

The Cosmopolitan reveals that Mark retweeted an article acknowledging his departure, citing he was missing his family during the Vancouver-based shoots. Perhaps this might have impacted his decision to leave the show. However, he is yet to reveal why he left the show.

Mark Consuelos's awards and nominations

Thanks to his excellent acting skills, Mark Consuelos has been nominated for several awards and won some like the 2000 Outstanding Younger Lead Actor Award.

Throughout his career, Andrew has been nominated for and won several awards. Some of these include:

Five nominations for the ALMA Awards for All My Children

Winning the 1998 and 1999 Outstanding Actor award in a Daytime Soap Opera

Winning the 1996 Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Male Newcomer

Winning the 2000 Outstanding Younger Lead Actor Award

Winning the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Villain for Riverdale

2002 Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Missing

2005 Imagen Foundation Award nomination for Missing

2015 Imagen Foundation Award nomination for Alpha House

What is Mark Consuelos's net worth?

The actor has a net worth of $40 million. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, most of his fortune is attributed to his wife.

Who is Mark Consuelos's wife?

Mark Consuelos is married to the TV star Kelly Ripa. The two have been together since they eloped in 1996.

It is the talented actress Kelly Ripa. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met on the set of All My Children and tied the knot on 1st May 1996.

Are Mark and Kelly still married?

Yes, they are. They have been together for decades and have been blessed with three children; Michael Joseph, Lola Grace and Joaquin Antonio. Michael Joseph has taken after his parents' footsteps and debuted as an actor. He starred in Riverdale alongside his father.

What is Consuelos's Instagram?

Mark Consuelos's Instagram handle is instasuelos. If you flip through it, you will notice that he is a proud family man. He often shares pictures of his beautiful family and notifies fans of his upcoming projects.

Mark Consuelos's net worth in 2021 stands at $40 million. He has acquired this wealth through his thriving acting career. Andrew has starred in numerous films, the most famous being Riverdale, All My Children, Cop Out and Alpha House.

