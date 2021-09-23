John Walsh: age, children, wife, education, books, movies, profiles, net worth

Who us John Walsh? He is a phenomenal American anti-crime activist famous for his investigative TV shows that create awareness by revealing useful crime-related information. He is a brave and persistent crusader of human and victims rights and a TV host with hands-on experience in the field.

John Walsh became famous after the abduction and murder of his son Adam. Exactly what happened to Adam, and how old is John Walsh? This comprehensive John Walsh story includes his parents, origin, age, Adam, other children, wife, education, books, movies, and net worth.

John Walsh's biography

John Walsh's parents had four children. He was brought up in his hometown, alongside his three siblings. He was born on the 26th of December 1945 and as of 2021, he is 76 years of age.

John Walsh's education

The TV star went to Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School, Auburn, where he graduated in 1963. He advanced his studies at the University at Buffalo, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 1973.

John Walsh's wife

Edward married Revé Drew on July 10, 1971, in Florida. The couple was blessed with four children, Adam (November 14, 1974, to July 1981), Meghan (born 1982), Callahan (born 1985), and Hayden (born 1994). Meghan is a singer, artist, and fashion designer. She lives in Vero Beach with her daughter Eva. Callahan and Hayden helped film their father's shows.

Career

What did John Walsh used to do? After college, John and his wife, Revé Drew, settled in South Florida, where Walsh helped build high-end luxury hotels. He was an official at the Paradise Hotel and Casino in The Bahamas and mainly worked in Hollywood, Florida. However, the death of his son Adam led to his transition from a hotel executive to his TV career as we know it today.

What happened to John Walsh's son?

What happened to America's Most Wanted host son? John Walsh's son, Adam, was murdered in 1981 when he was six years old, after being abducted on July 27, 1981, from a Sears department store at the then-named Hollywood Mall, across from the Hollywood Police station. Revé had left their son in the toy department at a model video game console at the Sears while she looked for a lamp, but on returning several minutes later, the child was missing.

According to police records released in 1996, a 17-year-old security guard instructed four boys to leave the department store where Adam was. Sixteen days after going missing, Adams severed head was found in a drainage canal 190 kilometers away from his home, but his other body parts were never found. On December 16, 2008, it was established that Ottis Toole, who died in prison in 1996 while serving a life sentence for other offences, killed Adam.

John and his wife established a non-profit organization dedicated to legislative reform known as the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center. It later merged with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and John serves on the board of directors. Adam's case led to the formation of the Missing Children Act of 1982, the Missing Children's Assistance Act of 1984, and The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act.

John Walsh's movies and TV shows

Who started America's Most Wanted? John secured a deal with Fox and launched America's Most Wanted in 1988. The show, which led to the capture of over 1,000 fugitives, was cancelled on Fox in June 2011. John Walsh's movies and TV shows include:

1995: Springfield's Most Wanted

1998: America Fights Back

1998: Wrongfully Accused

2002 to 2004: The John Walsh Show

2014: Hunt with John Walsh

2019: In Pursuit with John Walsh

Other engagements

Walsh was part-owner of the now-defunct National Museum of Crime and Punishment in Washington, D.C., and testifies before Congress and state legislatures on crime, missing children, and victims' rights issues. He is also the spokesperson for Justice Network.

Walsh's hometown of Auburn, New York, named a street after him on August 15, 2006, and he was awarded the Operation Kids 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award. John Walsh's books include:

1997- Tears of Rage: From Grieving Father to Crusader for Justice: The Untold Story of the Adam Walsh Case

1998- No Mercy: The Host of America's Most Wanted Hunts the Worst Criminals of Our Time

2001: Public Enemies: The Host of America's Most Wanted Targets the Nation's Most Notorious Criminals

John Walsh's net worth

Edward Walsh's net worth is approximately $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His estimated income as a producer and director is $55,908.

Where does John Walsh live? The criminal investigator lives in a house built on a 1.12-acre piece of land in Skaneateles Lake, New York.

John Walsh has done a great job in shedding light and helping resolve several crimes affecting children. His son's misfortune changed his life, and although no one can replace Adam, many victims have found justice and others saved from their attackers.

