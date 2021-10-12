Paris Hilton's net worth, age, boyfriend, brother, career, perfume, profiles

Paris Hilton is the true definition of beauty with brains, as seen in the many titles she holds. She is a famous American social media celebrity, model, singer, businesswoman, socialite, actress and DJ. She has been in the industry since 1997 and has gotten the chance to work with famous labels such as Warner Bros and Cash Money. She rose to stardom in 2003 after her ex-boyfriend leaked her sex tape titled 1 Night in Paris.

Paris Hilton attends The Abbey's 16th annual Toy Drive for Children's Hospital LA at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Paris is passionately into music, as seen in all the works in her name. She has the voice of an angel and works with different genres such as pop, dance and R&B. Away from her career; she is also a celebrity kid. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

Early life

This goddess was born on 17th February 1981 in New York City. Paris Hilton's parents are Richard (father) and Kathy (mother). Her father is a famous businessman, while her mother is a socialite and former child actress.

She is the oldest child in a family of four children. She has one sister, Nicky (born 1983), and two brothers Barron (born 1989) and Conrad Hughes (born 1994).

While in Los Angeles, California, she studied at Buckley School and St Paul the Apostle School. She completed her elementary studies in 1995. Then, she enrolled at the Marywood-Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage, California, for her freshman years of high school between 1995 and 1996.

Career

DJ Paris attends The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

She began her career as a model while still undertaking her elementary studies. Subsequently, she was signed to T Management. Over the years, she has modelled for various advertising campaigns. In addition, she has worked for top agencies such as Ford Models.

In addition, she has modelled for numerous high-end brands such as Guess, Christian Dior and Marciano. She has continued to model even in her adult life. In January 2018, Whitney modelled Kanye West's Yeezy 6 Collection. In February 2019, she modelled for Phillip Plein's Plein Sport campaign.

Towards the end of 2003, after her leaked unauthorized sex tape, her first reality TV show premiered. She joined hands with her childhood friend Nicole Richie in the production of The Simple Life. The fame of the show made her a leading figure in the early popularity of reality TV. She has also starred in numerous movies and TV shows as an actress and herself.

Paris Hilton's perfume and other ventures

In 2004, she took part in the creation of a perfume line by Parlux Fragrances. Although, in the beginning, the production was planned for a minor release, due to the high demand rates, they increased the availability. After this success, Parlux released several more perfumes with her name, including fragrances for men.

She is also a talented author with the following books in her name:

Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Cheek Peek behind the Pose

Your Heiress Diary: Confess It All To Me

Paris Hilton's boyfriend

The actress is in a relationship with Carter Reum. He is an American author, entrepreneur and venture capitalist. The duo started dating in December 2019, and more than a year later, they got engaged on 13th February 2021.

When is Paris Hilton's wedding? She has not offered a specific date for her wedding. However, as of September 2021, she revealed that it was only a few weeks shy.

Whitney and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Hilton's net worth

With all of this success, you may be wondering what is Paris Hilton's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $300 million as of 2021. She has endorsed more than 17 fragrances that have generated more than $2 million in gross revenue. A considerable part of her net worth is earned from her fragrance royalties.

Paris Hilton's fast facts

Who is Whitney Hilton? She is an American social media celebrity, model, singer, businesswoman, socialite, actress and DJ. How old is Paris Hilton? She is 40 years old as of 2021. She was born on 17th February 1981 in New York City, USA. Who are Paris Hilton's parents? Her parents are Richard (father) and Kathy (mother). Are Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian still friends? Yes, they are. The duo has been best friends since childhood. Even with the on and off beef, their friendship has endured. Is Paris Hilton a billionaire? No, she is not yet a billionaire. However, she has an estimated net worth of $300 million as of 2021. What is Paris Hilton famous for? She is renowned for her successful career and businesses. Who is Whitney dating? She is engaged to the businessman, Carter Reum. What scandal was Paris in? She was in a sex tape scandal after an unauthorized sex tape featuring her and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon surfaced on the internet.

Paris Hilton is the epitome of discipline, hard work and commitment to her career. She started as a child model and has grown to wear different career hats. She is one of the wealthiest models in the world and has had a diversified and successful career.

