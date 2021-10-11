People come into fortune through different means. Some people have to work extra hard at several jobs to help put their family's name on the list of the global financial powerhouse, while others just waltz into that prominence. Barron Hilton II belongs to the second group, albeit he has also made a name for himself in his chosen endeavours.

Barron at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Preview Celebration in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Barron Hilton II is an American actor, movie director as well as a businessman and philanthropist. The fact that he comes from a wealthy family whose associations include the likes of the former United States of America President Donald Trump's family has not stopped him from chasing a personal career in and outside Hollywood.

Background information

The Hollywood actor was born on the 7th of November, 1989, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He was christened Barron Nicholas Hilton II by his parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton. So, what is Barron Hilton II's age? At the time of writing this, he is 31 years old.

Barron's family is one of the richest families in real estate and hotel businesses in the world. This wealth can be traced back to his great grandfather, Conrad Hilton, who acquired his first hotel in Texas after World War I.

Barron Nicholas's father, Richard Hilton, is Conrad Hilton's grandson, and the entrepreneurial blood flows in his veins. He started the Hilton and Hyland company and got married to actress and fashion designer Kathy in 1979. The union produced four children.

Barron is the third out of four children, and his siblings are Paris, Nicky Hilton and Conrad Hilton III. The first two are into fashion and entertainment like their mother, while the last boy has been in different controversies, including drugs and restraining orders.

Barron at The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Barron Hilton II's job

Like his sisters, Barron's job must have been influenced by his mother's involvement in the entertainment industry. However, he also took the business DNA of his father.

As an actor, Barron has been in movies like Spring to Winter, Montauk, Rosewood: The Best Version of Yourself and Three Deaths. He wrote and directed a short film, En Passant, in 2015 and has been on a couple of shows and documentaries alongside his sister, Paris, and mother.

Besides, Barron helps his father in managing the family business. At some point also, he was the Marketing Vice President at Bernstein Equity Partner.

Personal life

A restaurant in Pointe Milou, St. Barts, brought Barron Hilton II's girlfriend to him in 2016. Tessa von Walderdorff and the actor hit it off immediately, and about a year later, in September 2017, Barron proposed to his sweetheart with a diamond ring.

Fast forward to June 2018, Tessa became Barron Hilton II's wife. The couple tied the knot at the venue of their first meeting and family and friends attended it.

Barron Hilton II's baby

Interestingly, Tessa and her husband announced that Barron's first baby was on its way and on the 11th of March, 2020, the couple had their first child delivered. They named the baby girl Milou Alizée Hilton. The Milou in her name was in honour of the place where the romantic and family journey began.

Scandal

Barron keeps a relatively low profile compared to his other siblings, but that does not mean he has not had his fair share of controversy. In 2008, at the age of 18, the model physically assaulted an attendant at a gas station after driving in the wrong direction for a suspiciously long time.

This was the first sign of a possible Barron Hilton II's drugs abuse. His lawyer pinned the incident on amnesia. However, in 2011, a judge asked him to pay a fine of $4.9 million, which included a $4.6 million fine for the damages done to the fuel attendant earlier.

Barron and Tessa at the John John Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Gallery I in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

More so, the actor was at the receiving end of a physical assault in 2013 in Miami when he shared a picture of his badly cut and swollen face on social media. He accused actress Lindsay Lohan of being the brain behind the beatings he received, although he could not prove it.

Barron Hilton II's Instagram

Like most celebrities, the 31 year old businessman is on Instagram, where he shares posts about his family and business with close to 400,000 enthusiastic followers.

How much is Barron Hilton II worth?

Thanks to his activities in front and behind the cameras, the Hollywood actor commands a net worth of around $5 million. Besides, he is a Senior Vice President at his father's Hilton and Hyland company and an active associate of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

Since the millionaire makes the majority of his fortune from real estate, it is only fair that Barron Hilton II's house is a luxurious mansion befitting his status.

Generational wealth is created by someone in the older generation and sustained by the upcoming generation. Barron Hilton II's house businesses bordering real estate and hotels contribute to the development of Conrad Hilton Snr's financial legacy in a section of American's economy.

