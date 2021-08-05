Africa’s Billionaires: Top 18 Richest People in Africa, 2021 Report

Three Egyptian brothers are among the richest people in the continent

Top on the list is Nigeria's Aliko Dangote

Nigerian cement tycoon, Abdulsamad Rabiu, was the top gainer in 2021 after shares of his BUA Cement PLC listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange doubled in value

Tanzanian Mohammed Dewji was the only East African on the list

American business magazine Forbes recently released the list of the richest people in Africa.

According to the report, the top 18 richest people in the continent have an average networth of $4.1 billion.

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote tops the list of the wealthiest Africans for the tenth year in a row thanks to a 30% increase in the share price of his Dangote Cement Company.

Egyptian Nassef Sawiris, who controls a 6% stake in sportswear, Adidas, emerged second, while Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa was ranked third.

Top gainer

Nigerian cement tycoon, Abdulsamad Rabiu, was the top gainer in 2021 after shares of his BUA Cement PLC listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange doubled in value.

Full list of 18 richest people in Africa and their sources of income

1. Aliko Dangote

The Nigerian billionaire business magnate is the wealthiest person in Africa, with an estimated net worth of $ 12.1 billion.

His main source of income comes from cement and sugar sales.

Dangote's wealth rose by $ 2 billion in 2020 after a 30% increase in the share price of his cement company.

2. Nassef Sawiris

The Egyptian rakes in billions of shillings from construction and investments in diverse sectors.

The 60-year-old is the youngest of Onsi Sawiris' three sons.

As of May 2021, his net worth was estimated to be $9.2 billion, an increase from $ 8.5 billion in January.

In 2021, he was considered to be the richest Arab as well as the second richest African.

3. Nicky Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is the richest South African and third in the continent.

He previously served as the chairman of De Beers diamond mining company and its Diamond Trading Company subsidiary.

In 2012, however, he sold his family's 40% stake to mining giant AngloAmerican.

4. Johann Rupert

The 71-year-old South African is among the richest men in Africa. His source of income is mainly luxury goods.

He serves as the chairman of the Swiss-based luxury goods company Richemont and the South Africa-based company Remgro.

5. Mike Adenuga

The Nigerian billionaire owns Globacom, the West African country's second-largest telecom operator, which has a presence in Ghana and Benin.

His fortunes also originate from the multi-billion oil sector.

6. Abdul Samad Rabiu

Abdul Samad is a Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist.

His late father, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, was one of Nigeria's foremost industrialists in the 1970s and 1980s.

He earns money from cement and sugar sales.

7. Issad Rebrab

The Algerian billionaire businessman is the chief executive officer of the Cevital industrial group, the largest private company in Algeria, active in steel, food, agribusiness and electronics.

8. Naguib Sawiris

Naguib is the elder brother of Nassef Sawiris. The 67-year-old is the chairman of Weather Investments' parent company and chairman and CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding.

9. Patrice Motsepe

Motsepe is a South African mining billionaire businessman.

He is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, which deals in gold, ferrous metals, base metals, and platinum.

10. Koos Bekker

Bekker's investments in the media industry in South Africa has propelled him to the top 10 richest Africans.

He is the chairman of the media group Naspers.

11. Mohamed Mansour

The Egyptian is the chairman of Mansour Group, a conglomerate that is the second-largest company in Egypt by revenue.

The Mansour Group is the largest general motors dealer globally and the fifth-largest distributor of Caterpillar Inc. products globally.

12. Aziz Akhanouch

The Moroccan businessman who currently heads the agriculture ministry.

The 60-year-old is the CEO of Akwa Group, a Moroccan conglomerate active in the oil and gas sectors.

13. Mohammed Dewji

Dewji, 46, who hails from Tanzania, is ranked as the richest East African. His sources of income are diversified.

He owns MeTL Group, a commodities trading business founded by his father.

14. Youssef Mansour

The Egyptian billionaire co-owns the Mansour Group.

15. Othman Benjellon

The Moroccan banker billionaire is known for co-founding BMCE Bank and Bank of Africa.

He serves as its chairman and chief executive officer.

16. Michiel Le Roux

The South African is the founder of Capitec Bank, ranked in 2017 as the second-largest retail bank in South Africa, based on the number of customers.

17. Strive Masiyiwa

Masiyiwa is a London-based Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and philanthropist.

He is the founder and executive chairman of the international technology group Econet Global.

18. Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen is a member of the Mansour family, which owns the Mansour Group.

He is also the chairman of Palm Hills Developments, one of Egypt's largest real estate developers.

