Bernard Arnault has just become the world's richest man, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list

The CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy has overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk to secure the win

The news follows a nearly $14 billion loss to Amazon founder Jeff Bezo's fortune in just one day

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy, has overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man.

The French businessman is said to be worth approximately $199 billion.

Bernard Arnault is the world richest man. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The news follows a nearly $14 billion loss to the Bezos' fortune in just one day. Amazon stock dropped 7.6% on Friday after the company reported it's second-quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon, leaving room for Arnault to overtake the Amazon founder as the world's richest man, Forbes Africa reports

In second place is Bezos with an estimated fortune of $191.1 billion and South African-born Elon Musk secured third place with a fortune of $183 billion.

Since 1989, Arnault has been the majority shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy, creating the world’s leading luxury products including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hennessy, Sunday World reports.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal, has been named the world's richest woman with a fortune estimated at $92 billion.

