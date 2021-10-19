Dalton Gomez's net worth, age, ethnicity, partner, family, career, profiles

Is Dalton Gomez rich? Dalton Gomez's net worth shows that he is a multi-millionaire, confirming that he is wealthy. The successful American real estate agent famous for being singer Ariana Grande's husband can afford a luxurious life that many can only dream of.

Jacob and Ariana Grande holding each other. Photo: @thegrandeangel

Source: Instagram

Dalton works hard to make the millions of dollars that he has. What is Dalton Gomez's age? This article gives the comprehensive life journey of the multi-millionaire realtor, including his age, ethnicity, partner, family, career, and net worth.

Dalton Gomez's profile summary

Full name : Dalton Jacob Gomez

: Dalton Jacob Gomez Date of birth : 7th August, 1995

: 7th August, 1995 Place of birth : Southern California, California, United States

: Southern California, California, United States Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Dalton Gomez's age : 26 years old as of 2021

: 26 years old as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Multiracial

: Multiracial Siblings : 2

: 2 Schools attended : Citrus Valley High School, University of Southern California

: Citrus Valley High School, University of Southern California Religion : Christian

: Christian Height : 5 Feet and 8

: 5 Feet and 8 Weight : 75 kilograms

: 75 kilograms Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Chestnut brown

: Chestnut brown Dalton Gomez's Instagram : @dalton_jacob

: @dalton_jacob Twitter : @DaltonJGomez

: @DaltonJGomez Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Children : 0

: 0 Occupation : Real estate agent

: Real estate agent Famous for : Being celebrity Ariana Grande's husband

: Being celebrity Ariana Grande's husband Net worth: $20 million

Dalton Gomez's biography

Jacob Gomez looking happy in a crowd. Photo:@ ari_g.updates

Source: Instagram

Gomez is a southern California native born in a business family with Spanish roots. He follows in the footsteps of his father, who is also a real estate agent. His mother is a housewife. He lived with his family in the San Bernardino area prior to relocating to Los Angeles as an adult.

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? No. Jacob and Selena are not related. Dalton Gomez's sister is Tori Gomez, who is younger in age. Dalton Gomez's family also includes an older brother, Dakota Gomez, who works as a tattoo artist.

Education

Jacob studied at Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, California. He excelled in his studies and advanced to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. While in school, the realtor was actively involved in athletics and was a dancer.

Career

Working with high-profile clients, Mr. Gomez is one of the most popular real estate agents in America. He currently works with the Los Angeles-based luxury real estate firm, Aaron Kirman, in Beverly Hills. However, he started his real estate profession at Luxury Real Estate Market.

Jacob is currently a sole buyer’s agent after spending his first three years as the director of operations at Aaron Kirman Group. The realtor also appeared in Ariana Grande’s music video Stuck with U, which was released in May 2020.

Dalton Gomez's wife

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande secretly got married on May 15th, 2021, at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. They held a simple, tiny, and intimate marriage ceremony attended by less than 20 people.

Ari wore a Vera Wang dress for the casual vow exchange ceremony with informal nuptials. Gomez gave her a platinum, diamond wedding band he helped design. The couple went to Amsterdam for their honeymoon.

Ariana and Dalton Gomez wedding photos. Photo: @arianagrande

Source: Instagram

How did Ariana meet Dalton Gomez?

The two met when Ariana was looking for a getaway home outside of Los Angeles, and her team found Jacob to help. The singer immediately thought he was cute and handsome and asked her team to set up a face to face meeting with him. They began dating in January 2020 and got engaged in December 2020 after Gomez gave Ari a diamond and pearl ring.

Dalton Gomez's net worth

Dalton Gomez's net worth in 2021 is $20 million. The 26-year-old's primary source of income is his work as a real estate agent. His wealth is hugely boosted by the commissions he makes from selling multi-million dollar properties. Ariana Grande's net worth is $200 million.

How much money does Dalton Gomez make?

What is Dalton Gomez salary? According to Distractify, Jacob's take-home per property likely ranges from $38,000 to $250,000. His earnings as a real estate agent range between $26,000 and $100,000.

Dalton Gomez's net worth makes him a young multi-dollar millionaire. With his hard work, determination, and network, the realtor will make more millions in the coming years. We wish him and his wife all the best in their endeavours.

READ ALSO: Lady Gaga's net worth, age, child, spouse, parents, movie, education, profiles

Briefly.co.za published Lady Gaga's net worth 2021. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, famously known as Lady Gaga, was born on March 28th, 1986, in Manhattan, New York.

The renowned singer and actress is approximately $320 million rich.

Source: Briefly.co.za