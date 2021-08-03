Prestige TV programmes are captivating, and comedy shows are great at keeping you laughing for hours. However, reality TV shows are a cocktail of drama, thrill and comedy. While most people associate them with hookups and a lack of decency, they are significantly gaining stardom. So, which are the best reality TV shows to binge-watch?

Top 30 best reality tv shows of all time to binge-watch. Photo: @Hugo Gloss

Source: Facebook

Reality TV shows highlight raw and unedited content, and actors unapologetically wear their hearts on their sleeves. While they are entertainment-based, others are educative. Streaming sites have a ton of reality TV shows to binge-watch. This list highlights the 30 best reality TV shows to check out on different platforms.

Best reality TV shows on Showmax

These reality show options will help you filter what to check out if you have a Showmax subscription. So, crack open a box of wine, put your phone away and zone out. You will love these reality TV shows on Showmax.

1. The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD)

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is the second instalment of The Real Housewives franchise in South Africa, after The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. The reality show stars the most intriguing socialites and women who give a glimpse of their business empires, challenges, and lavish lifestyles. The Real Housewives of Durban is one of the dramatic reality shows on Showmax.

2. The Bachelor SA

The Bachelor SA on Showmax. Photo: @CF Montréal

Source: Facebook

The Bachelor SA is another thrilling reality show to check out. It features a group of men looking for love in front of the nation. Most contestants are romantic but busy, so they do not have enough time to look for the perfect match. The franchise has so far recorded two seasons.

3. Being Bonang

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a self-proclaimed queen? Being Bonang gives us a glimpse of the queen's life, how she makes her money and how she spends her time. Being Bonang is the perfect show to binge-watch on a Sunday.

4. Dineo’s Diary,

Dineo's Diary takes us on Dineo Ranaka's journey as she pursues her dream to become a media mogul. The show also highlights her struggles balancing motherhood, a demanding career and her family. Dineo’s Diary is a must-watch for any woman.

5. Boer Soek ‘n Vrou

Boer Soek ‘n Vrou is a hit reality show on Showmax. It reminds you of how farmers find love amidst challenges. Showmax has the seventh to the eleventh season.

Reality TV shows on Netflix

What reality shows does Netflix have? Netflix has, over the years, upped its game in uploading juicy reality shows. While some are entirely entertaining, others are educative and competitive.

6. Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle on Netflix. Photo: @heat

Source: Facebook

Too Hot To Handle would be likened to a mix of Big Brother and Love Island. The first season features a group of lads and gorgeous damsels hopeful of finding love. However, the catch is in the $100,000 cash prize since the contestants cannot have any romantic physical touch!

7. Bling Empire

Bling Empire is one of the best reality TV shows in 2021. It draws your imagination on how you would wish to live if you were the wealthiest human being. It focuses on the lives of the rich Asians in Los Angeles and how they splurge their money on parties and shopping. Bling Empire has your requisite dose of drama infused with family variety, relationship and friendship ups and downs.

8. Selling Sunsets

Unlike your typical trashy reality TV shows on Netflix, Selling Sunsets gives you a glimpse of luxury homes. It infuses entertaining drama between friends, coworkers and romantic partners. The first three seasons will make you anticipate more.

9. Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind was one of the binge-worthy and popular reality tv shows in 2020, and it still is. Love Is Blind's ten episodes involve ten straight women and men who go on windowless pods dates. They have ten days to couple up without ever seeing each other's faces. The dates go for as long as 18 hours, and after coupling up, they finally meet each other face to face!

10. The Circle

The Circle is more of a competitive reality show. The competitors compete for the cash prize. The catch is that they have never met face-to-face; instead, they communicate through their social media accounts. The anonymity allows the contestants to catfish one another, although some choose to retain their identities.

11. Next in Fashion

Next in Fashion on Netflix. Photo: @American & Efird

Source: Facebook

Anything the vivacious Tan France works on is worth checking out. Next in Fashion is one of his latest projects, and it does not matter whether you are a lover of fashion; you will love the competition. The thrill of watching passionate designers beat their creativity for the grand prize is enough to make it your favourite reality show.

12. Nailed It!

Anything Nicole Byer works on is gold! Nailed It! is nothing short of that. Nicole Byer is the host, and the contestants tackle each other as they replicate intricate desserts that famous and talented chefs create. Brace yourself for a good laugh from Nicole's jokes or the contestants' botched bakes.

13. Sugar Rush

Unlike most cooking reality TV shows, Sugar Rush is a paced competition involving endless competitive cooking rounds. As teams get eliminated on every episode, the best baking duo wins a whopping $10,000. So, if baking is your forte, Sugar Rush is one of the best reality TV shows on Netflix to check out.

14. The Chef Show

Are you looking for a relaxing reality TV show to play in your background as you go about your day? The Chef Show is it. It is not a competition; instead, it is more of Jon and Choi hanging out to prepare delicious meals. Nonetheless, you should not watch it on a hungry tummy!

15. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Netflix knows the satisfaction that comes with watching houses transform from scary-level dirty and cluttered spaces to spotlessly clean places. In Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, the Japanese organizing consultant employs her Konmari method to enlighten people on how to take care of cluttered homes and have immaculate homes. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is a satisfactory reality TV show to check out on Netflix.

16. Rhythm + Flow

Rhythm + Flow is one of the most reality competition shows on Netflix. It is Netflix's first music reality TV show, and it features music stars like Cardi B, T.I and Chance the rapper as judges. They hit the streets in search of the next rap superstar. The winner walks away with a $250,000 prize and a recording contract.

17. Back With the Ex

Most reality dating shows involve two strangers meeting and kicking a beautiful relationship. While they kickoff with small talk and instant attraction, Back With the Ex has a bit of a twist. It features groups of former flames who would not mind a second chance at love. Their history, including the bad and the ugly, is part of their journey to revive their relationships.

18. Interior Design Masters

Interior Design Masters on Netflix. Photo: @Brighton Craft Fair

Source: Facebook

Interior Design Masters is not one of your ordinary trashy reality shows on Netflix. It features a group of interior designers who transform several spaces from dowdy to delightful rooms. The catch is a hefty contract with a top London hotel.

The best reality TV shows on Hulu

Does Hulu have reality shows? Hulu is another platform to access the best reality TV shows in 2021. These options are a cocktail of drama, edutainment and comedy. However, you ought to check out each one of the options in this reality shows listing.

18. RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race would pass for a cocktail of all your favourite programmes. A group of queens display their makeup, dancing, singing, acting, comedy, lip-syncing, sewing and celebrity impersonating skills. They compete to be crowned America's next drag superstar. Apart from tons of juicy drama, RuPaul’s Drag Race offers heartfelt conversations about social issues.

19. Love Island

Love Island on Hulu. Photo: @Philip Martin Hinchliffe

Source: Facebook

Love Island is a top reality TV show worth checking out. It involves the sexy but single characters going to the island and mingling with people they do not know, hoping to find love. While the show has had some contestants get married, others have ridiculous characters worth checking out. With six seasons and over 50 episodes of Love Island, so much awaits you from Love Island.

20. Survivor

Quarantine taught us the significance of learning to thrive on our own. Survivor is a thrilling reality show that tests a contestant's physical and mental tenacity through the challenges that they tackle. Be part of the thrill by checking Survivor out.

21. 90 Day Fiancé

What reality dating shows are on Hulu? 90 Day Fiancé is another one of the dating reality shows, so if you are having a bad day, check it out. It features Americans who meet potential mates from other countries. The catch is that they have exactly 90 days to decide whether they want to get married before the expiry of their visas.

22. Are You The One?

Dating competitions like The Bachelor are glamourized by contestants morphing into the best versions of themselves. Are You The One? encourages contestants to be themselves. Are You The One? has a matchmaking system that guarantees them a perfect match in the house.

23. Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu. Photo: @Bachelor in Paradise

Source: Facebook

Former contenders from The Bachelorette and The Bachelor get the chance at love in Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise is set in an isolated Mexican resort. Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu.

24. Married at First Sight

If you loved Love Island, you would love Married at First Sight. It involves matchmakers who use social science to arrange marriages. The series gives the chronicles of the couples during their honeymoons before staying together for eight weeks. While it might be challenging to connect with someone you barely know, genuine relationships thrive in Married at First Sight.

25. Catfish

Catfish is another one of the thrilling dating reality shows on Hulu. Back in the day, assuming someone's identity on the internet was for nefarious reasons. However, Catfish brings out the beauty of it and how strangers fall in love online.

26. The Hills

The Hills is a slightly more mature spin-off of Laguna Beach. It features Lauren Conrad's escapades as she relocates to Los Angeles to pursue her studies and career in fashion. Her growing fame lands her in more dramatic situations. The most titillating part is when she turns down an internship opportunity and instead reunites with her ex.

27. Big Brother

If you have not checked Big Brother out, you might be quick to judge it as a monotonous competition where the contenders live in a house and snitch on one another for the grand prize. While that might practically be correct, that is not what all the episodes entail. The participants take up two challenges every week, so as you keep up with their drama, you should be keen to observe their interpersonal skills.

28. Real Housewives of New York City / Atlanta

The Real Housewives franchise is addictive, so you ought to be careful not to spend a whole day glued to your screen. The Real Housewives of New York or Atlanta give the dramatic series a new twist, and like any version, the drama is to die for.

29. America's Next Top Model

It does not matter whether you watched America's Next Top Model when it was on. You can always revisit Tyra Bank's competitive series, which becomes outrageous as you get deeper into the story. Apart from the celebrity fashion sense, the animosity between the unapologetic judges and the contestants or between the contestants is worth checking out.

30. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Would you claim to have watched a reality show if you have not checked out Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Not at all. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most popular reality tv shows. The final episode of the 15-year series aired in June 2021, and fans are already nostalgic.

This list of the best reality shows must have left you spoilt for choice on what to watch. The list covers a broad spectrum, so there is something that matches your taste.

READ ALSO: eTV's House of Zwide: Trailer, full cast list, auditions, start date and time

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about the House of Zwide. It is the new soapie that replaced Rhythm City.

House of Zwide is undoubtedly a fascinating local soapie since it features some of the country's best actors and actresses. Check out these details for more.

Source: Briefly.co.za