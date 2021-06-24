etv's House of Zwide soapie: trailer, cast, auditions, start date and time

Rhythm City on etv is coming to an end after 14 years of offering uncompromised entertainment to South African audiences. It will be replaced by a new and promising soapie called House of Zwide from 19th July 2021. The drama series narrates the rise of a fashionable Joburb family that runs one of the biggest South African fashion houses, House of Zwide.

House of Zwide on etv is undoubtedly going to be one of the best local shows. It has some of South Africa's finest actors and actresses and is produced by the best content creators. etv launched the official House of Zwide trailer on 24th June 2021, and you can tell that the show will take the entertainment industry by storm.

House of Zwide on etv

The new etv soap opera centres on a highly fashionable and ambitious Johannesburg family. It is a fascinating rags-to-riches narration that revolves around drama in the fashion industry.

The soap opera is produced by VideoVision Entertainment and Bomb Productions. VideoVision Entertainment is known for great productions like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina, A place of Weeping, Yesterday, and The Beloved Country. Bomb Products is behind popular shows like Isibaya, Isithembiso, and Zone 14.

Desiree Markgraaff, Bomb Productions executive producer, expressed the creator's excitement in following in Rhythm City's footsteps. He further said that the new show encourages people to never give up on their dreams.

House of Zwide start date

The telenovela will premiere on Monday, 19th July 2021 on etv. House of Zwide time slot be will be 7.00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, a primetime slot currently held by Rhythm City. The soapie will air its final episode on 16th July, marking the end of its 14-year-era on the free to air channel.

The official House of Zwide trailer was launched on 24th June 2021.

House of Zwide on etv cast

Winnie Ntshaba (pictured) is set to join the House of Zweli cast as Faith Zwide. Photo: @CastingNewsZA

Source: Twitter

A number of big names on South African screens as well as fresh talent will headline the new drama series. Here is a list of actors and actresses set to join the House of Zwide cast and their roles.

Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide, South Africa's biggest fashionista and the owner of House of Zwide

Winnie Ntshaba as Faith Zwide, Funani's wife

Motlatsi Mafatshe as Uncle Molefe

Jeffrey Sekele as Godfather Isaac

Matshepo Maleme as Rea

Khaya Dladla as Lazarus, Funani's life-long confidante and designer

Nefisa Mkhabela as Ona Molapo

Shalate Sekhabi as Shoki

With a pool of talented House of Zwide actors and actresses, the new drama series promises to be one of the most entertaining primetime shows. So get ready to be taken through a fascinating world of authentic fashions this July.

