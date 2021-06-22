Winnie Ntshaba Set to Make a Return to the Small Screen in 'House of Zwide'

Winnie Ntshaba has been missed on television by many and is going to make a comeback on House of Zwide

The new drama series will be replacing Rhythm City on eTV and Winnie is super excited about her latest role

The actress took to social media to share when viewers will be able to see an official trailer and posted a preview

Rhythm City, which airs on eTV, has been confirmed to be ending after a long period of time. The show's final episode will air on 16 July and it has already been revealed that Rhythm City will be replaced with a new show named the House of Zwide.

Winnie Ntshaba, Baby Cele, Lindani Nkosi and Vusi Kunene are among the cast members of the House of Zwide. Bomb Productions and Videovision Entertainment will produce the show.

Winnie Ntshaba and a few other big names will be starring in the new drama series, 'House of Zwide'. Image: @winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

On 19 July, 2021, the show will premiere. Because the show is about the fashion world, viewers should expect a lot of plot twists. Winnie Ntshaba took to social media to share her excitement about being on the new drama series.

Winnie Ntshaba shares that an official trailer for House of Zwide will come soon

Winnie showed her fans a preview of what they can expect from the new show and is delighted to get the chance to showcase her acting talent once again. She captioned the post:

"Something is brewing…. Wait for it, in 3 days you will see the official trailer at 6:58pm @etvonline House Of Zwide. Kusazoba mnandi! STAY TUNED. Without faith, it is impossible to please God."

Rhythm City is coming to an end after many years on Mzansi television

Briefly News previously reported that Rhythm City actors were awarded fat cheques as filming ended after 13 years. Mzansi soapie Rhythm City has come to an end and the actors of the show are have received a great reward for their work.

Even though the soapie is amongst the top 10 of the most-watched in South Africa, it got cancelled. eTV decided to show appreciation to the cast of the show and has paid them a generous amount of money for their services and as a farewell gift.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela took to social media to share the news through a video.

"eTV confirmed that there will be money given as a farewell gift to the people working on the show. The cash is not specifically a severance package but it has been worked out within the ambit of labour law."

Source: Briefly.co.za