Hungani Ndlovu to Make a Return to Screen in New Mzansi Film ‘Ring of Beasts’

Mzansi talent Hungani Ndlovu has announced that he will be gracing the big screen in a new local film, Ring of Beasts

The release date has not yet been announced for Ring of Beasts as the film makes its way through the final stages of post-production

Ndlovu last appeared on screen in e.tv's prime time drama soapie Scandal! before making an unceremonious exit, much to the dismay of his fans

Hungani Ndlovu has announced that he is making a return to the screen. The South African actor broke the news to his fans via Instagram to share the exciting news of a new movie he is starring in.

Ndlovu, who is best known for his roles in the television serials Memoir of an Honest Voice, Sipho and Scandal!, is currently working on a new Mzansi original short film, Ring of Beasts, directed by Adriano Miguel.

According to IMDb, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production. Last year, the Tsonga native broke hearts after announcing his departure from the popular prime time on e.tv –Scandal!.

Ndlovu's departure from the show is shrouded in a mystery as many remain questioning the reasons for his untimely exit. But the speculation that he may have been fired has been refuted by the producers of the soapie, according to Zalebs.

In a post on Twitter, Scandal! wrote:

"There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As #etvScandal, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by production. We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic."

A release date for Ring of Beasts has not been announced but it is expected the film will be released this year.

Thuso Mbedu bags nomination for 'The Underground Railroad'

South African export Thuso Mbedu, who is making headlines in The Big Apple, has bagged her first international nod for her Hollywood debut in The Underground Railroad.

According to entertainment blogger, the South African actress bagged a nomination for Outstanding Actress in TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES at the Black Reel TV Awards. Mbedu is nominated for playing the lead Cora in the film.

She is nominated alongside the likes of Tessa Thompson. Another big name on the male side of the category is Chris Rock. Thuso took to Twitter to humbly thank the awards authority for the nomination.

