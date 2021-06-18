South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu has received an international nomination for her debut Hollywood role on The Underground Railroad

The award nomination by Black Reel was for her outstanding portrayal of the lead of the movie, Cora

The humble actress took to social media to acknowledge the nomination and thank Black Reel for recognising her

Thuso Mbedu has bagged her first international nod for her Hollywood debut in the The Underground Railroad.

Thuso Mbedu has received a nomination for her role in the Underground Railroad. Image: @thusombedu

Source: Instagram

According to entertainment blogger, the South African actress bagged a nomination for Outstanding Actress in TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES at the Black Reel TV Awards. Mbedu is nominated for playing the lead Cora in the film.

She is nominated alongside the likes of Tessa Thompson. Another big name on the male side of the category is Chris Rock.

Thuso took to Twitter to humbly thank the awards authority for the nomination.

Social media users congratulated the actress and assured her that the award was already in the bag:

@malandelabro said:

“I'm here for Thuso, such a well deserved nomination.”

@leratonkwennkwe said:

“Uzobuya nayo sisi. (You are coming back with it.)"

@nohlanhladubazane said:

“Yes yes yes our baby girl.”

Thuso Mbedu and Trevor Noah catch up in the States

Thuso Mbedu has been enjoying her success in America. She recently caught up with another South African export, Trevor Noah, to chat about her career.

Thuso Mbedu had the privilege of speaking to Trevor Noah about her new limited series The Underground Railroad. Appearing on The Daily Show virtually, Thuso let Trevor in on her experience filming the series.

Trevor was so excited to be speaking to someone from home who too had made the big move to the US. Thuso explained how meeting casting director Francine Maisler is what she believes opened the door to her getting the role in The Underground Railroad.

Trevor touched on Thuso’s role as an African slave, asking her how it felt. Thuso told Trevor that the entire experience had been emotional and unreal. It was after listening to audiotapes from former slaves that Thuso really got into character.

