Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi has endorsed Sipho Mbule's move to Buccaneers this summer with the South African international being previously linked with a move Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana star joined the Sea Robbers on a free transfer after his contract ended with Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United and was linked with different Premier Soccer League sides after his loan deal ended.

Club legend endorses Mbule's move to Pirates

Moloi in an interview with iDiskiTimes believes Mbule would come good for Orlando Pirates despite reports about his off-field disciplinary issues.

"Look at Jabu, he joined Pirates when no one else wanted to touch him," Moloi told iDiski Times.

"And what happened? The chairman helped him find himself, even reconnecting with his Mahlangu roots. Sipho is in good hands. Pirates have a history of signing players others label as 'trouble.' We were seen in the same way. But the chairman has always been a father figure before being just a chairman.

"From players like myself, to Jabu Pule, Cheese Mokoena, and Gift Leremi—the chairman managed us all with care, and we produced our best under him. I’m not worried at all about the things said about Mbule off the field.

"He's joined a club that knows how to guide players, and I’m genuinely excited that he’s found a place where he truly belongs."

