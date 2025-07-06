South Africans were wowed to see a popular actor who starred in some of the most iconic films in the country

They spotted the entertainer at his regular job and flocked to the comments section to confirm if it was really him

After fact-checking, South Africans remembered his most memorable roles and wondered what happened to his acting career

People are often stunned when they spot entertainers in public or other regular settings.

Alfred was seen working at a regular job in Gauteng. Image: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Recently, a video of a famous actor trended on TikTok and wowed thousands of people. They saw Alfred Ntombela without his acting buddy Leon Schuster.

The pair produced some of the funniest movies in South African television history. A lot of prank videos on the Mzansi side of TikTok drew a lot of inspiration from the duo’s old work.

SA wowed by Alfred Ntombela’s regular job

Alfred Ntombela trended on TikTok four days ago. He was featured in a video where his butchery tried to market their store in Gauteng.

The acting veteran was spotted at the Roots Butchery in Oliven. The marketing team directed an entertaining video that showed off their staff and reached three million views.

Alfred was not the star of the video, but his presence had tongues wagging. People wondered why he worked at a butchery and did not enjoy his riches in peace.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Alfred Ntombela’s last movie with Leon Schuster

Alfred Ntombela and Leon Schuster were once South Africa’s favourite comedic duo. The pair last worked with each other in the 2022 film Mr. Bones: Son of Bones.

People went all out to watch the film because of the guaranteed comic relief. Before Leon Schuster worked with Ntombela, who was best known as Shorty, he worked with Desmond Dube and then moved on to Themba Ndaba.

Schuster found his permanent sidekick when he met Ntombela, and Mzansi welcomed the dynamic duo with open arms.

SA reacts to spotting Alfred Ntombela at regular job

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of stories on TikTok:

@Elias Sozi giggled:

“I swear this was Alfred Ntombela's idea.”

@Skenjo explained:

“People, Alfred has been working even when he was doing movies with Leon. He was working in a furniture shop in East Rand Mall. We all knew the front seat of the taxi was his and he would laugh from the taxi rank to the mall.”

@LeeKylieJacobs wrote:

“It’s Alfred Ntombela's butcher.”

@NassarFx|فريق نصار wondered:

“So Mr Ntombela is now working at Roots?”

@Tess☀️commented:

“That dude that stood by her when she had the ice cream, is he from Leon Schuster movies?”

@Lily-Rose🌹💐🦁said:

“Alfred Ntombela, how I wish the other celebs could learn from you.”

@🎀Only_Thatu🎀 asked:

“Am I the only guy who saw that guy from Mr Bones?”

@Blue Blood Nation wondered:

“Is that Leon Schuster's partner in pranks?”

