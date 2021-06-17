'Uzalo' actor Cebo Mthembu fears for his life, allegedly threatened by ex

Uzalo 's Cebolenkosi Mthembu has had to file for a protection order from his ex girlfriend with claims that she has endangered his life

The Durban-based actor said that the estranged former lover has been stalking and threatening him following a dispute in their relationship

Defending herself, the alleged stalker denied the claims and said she was being framed

Uzalo actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu, who plays the character of Nyawo has allegedly opened a case against his ex girlfriend. The Daily Sun reports that the cause is for endangering his life.

According to the publication, Mthembu has applied for a protection order against his actress former lover, Nanamhla Dalasile.

The publication further reported that the pair were dating, however the relationship soured when Dalasile learned that Mthembu was hiding a baby from her.

After their fall out, Cebo reportedly applied for a protection order against her.

The Uzalo actor claims that the woman was stalking and threatening him.

He told the publication that he did not feel safe.

Sharing her side of the story, Nanamhla denied threatening Cebolenkosi. She said that the actor promised to help her get acting guys. However, when she found out about the baby and baby mama, the relationship deteriorated.

“He’s now running away, telling lies and saying I’m stalking and threatening him.”

She added that he tricked her into signing a protection order.

Uzalo gets nod from SABC

Meanwhile it seems SABC 1 telenovela Uzalo is not going anywhere. The channel's officials reportedly revealed in a recent press briefing in Durban.

Briefly News learnt that some of the viewers of the show have used social media to voice their concerns over the show's "boring" storyline and some have been calling for SABC to pull the plug on the telenovela. According to reports, the channel is happy with the programme's performance as it generates revenue for the channel.

ZAlebs wrote that the channel reportedly made R43 million recently which they last made five years ago. The channel's Gugu Ntuli urged viewers to continue watching the channel's programmes.

According to Isolezwe, Ntuli said they are prepared to keep their programmes as they have urged them to continue performing well. Ntuli said they'll continue to monitor how Uzalo is performing. She said two of their officials had visited the set of the show to see what its producers are doing to improve it.

