Wiseman Ncube Opens Up About Stigma Attached to Worshipping Ancestors

Uzalo star Wiseman Mncube has opened up about the stigma attached to worshipping ancestors, especially in the entertainment industry

The actor asked why others in the Mzansi entertainment space are afraid of openly worshipping their late forefathers

Wiseman said he believes that one of the reasons some people don't want to be associated with ancestor worship is because others think older people perform witchcraft on them

Actor Wiseman Mncube has shared his views about the stigma surrounding worshipping ancestors. The Uzalo actor said negative narratives about the practice may be the reason why many in Mzansi are still against ancestor worship.

The star reportedly questioned why other celebs appear to be ashamed of their belief in their ancestors. The thespian, who plays the role of Sbonelo on Uzalo, expressed that spirituality and creativity go hand in hand.

Wiseman Ncube opened up about the stigma attached to worshiping ancestors. Image: @wiseman_mncube

In a recent interview, Wiseman told TshisaLIVE that he thinks one of the reasons black people are afraid to worship ancestors is because others think older people perform witchcraft on them.

"Especially if you are a sangoma, people will be afraid. There are stories that have made people afraid to be out there. You will be judged."

The star, who is not afraid to post snaps and videos of his spirituality on Instagram, added that other nations are respectful of their culture.

