Bonang Matheba and 2 Other Mzansi Celebs With Pending Lawsuits Against Trolls

Many local celebs, including Bonang Matheba, are taking the legal route these days in an effort to stop their haters from spreading malicious rumours about them on social media. A lot of social media users spread fake news about SA celebs for clout and likes on different social media platforms.

Mzansi entertainers are tired of the trend and are fighting back against the ruthless trolls, some of whom are also in the entertainment space, by taking them to court these days. The move by the SA celebs has seen many haters apologising and even deleting their malicious posts.

Bonang Matheba and Prince Kaybee are some of Mzansi celebs with pending lawsuits against trolls. Image: @bonang_m, @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Briefly News compiled a list of 3 Mzansi celebs who have pending lawsuits against people who have spread defaming statements about them on social media, especially Twitter.

The larger-than-life media personality made headlines recently when she slapped YouTuber Rea Gopane with a R500 000 defamation lawsuit. Rea alleged that the stunner takes drugs and accused her of introducing AKA to the life of drugs when they were still dating.

The award-winning musician trended after Hazel Mahazard posted a screenshot on social media which indicated that the DJ cheated on his bae, Zola, with her. She also shared the nudes that the Hosh hitmaker's sent her. The DJ also took the legal route.

3. DJ Dimplez

The hip-hop DJ trended on Twitter after model and vixen Mamdiarah Diakoumpa alleged that he raped her. Dimplez has opened a case of rape and extortion at the Sandton Police station in Johannesburg. The DJ claims Mamdiarah took advantage of him while he was intoxicated which resulted in her apparent pregnancy.

Basetsana Kumalo and Jackie Phamotse's legal showdown

In other news, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Kumalo and author Jackie Phamotse's legal showdown continued in the Randburg Magistrate's court a few days ago. Things reportedly got heated during court proceedings.

Jackie faces two charges of crimen injuria over a tweet she posted in 2018. Jackie alleged that she overheard a TV mogul and former Miss South Africa asking one of her friends not to release a video of her hubby involved in a sexual act with a male celebrity.

ZAlebs reported that Basetsana, who is a former Miss South Africa, took the witness stand on Thursday last week and faced some tough questions from Jackie's lawyer during the cross-examination.

Source: Briefly.co.za