Basetsana Kumalo and Jackie Phamotse's Heated Legal Showdown Continues in Court

Basetsana Kumalo and her hubby Romeo Kumalo's legal battle with Mzansi author Jackie Phamotse continued in court last week

Bassie, who is a former Miss South Africa, took the stand and faced tough questions from the author's lawyer

Jackie faces two charges of crimen injuria over a nasty tweet she posted in 2018 about an unnamed TV mogul and former Miss SA

Basetsana Kumalo and author Jackie Phamotse's legal showdown continued in the Randburg Magistrate's court a few days ago. Things reportedly got heated during court proceedings.

Jackie faces two charges of crimen injuria over a tweet she posted in 2018. Jackie alleged that she overheard a TV mogul and former Miss South Africa asking one of her friends not to release a video of her hubby involved in a sexual act with a male celebrity.

Basetsana Kumalo and Jackie Phamotse's heated legal showdown continued in court. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @jackie_phamotse

ZAlebs reports that Basetsana, who is a former Miss South Africa, took the witness stand on Thursday last week and faced some tough questions from Jackie's lawyer during the cross-examination.

According to Sunday World, Basetsana pleaded with the magistrate to protect her from Jackie's lawyer. She felt attacked and was not allowed to finish her sentences, according to the news outlet.

Jackie's lawyer submitted that the self-proclaimed media mogul failed to answer the questions with a simple yes or no. The case has been adjourned to July to give Phamotse's lawyer enough time to prepare.

Jackie slammed for her views on depression

In other news, Briefly News reported recently that Jackie Phamotse was slammed on social media after she shared her thoughts on depression. The award-winning author took to Twitter recently and spoke about the condition, which rubbed many people on her timeline the wrong way.

Jackie said sometimes people think they are depressed while they are not. She advised them to change their bedding, open the windows and give themselves some care.

Jackie also advised those who believe they are suffering from depression to wash their cars, cut out social media for a while and finish what they started. The media personality's tweet invited a lot of negative comments on her timeline. One tweep @thupana_m wrote:

"Stick to writing about snakes, blessers... and slay queens."

@Mvulazane4 commented:

"This is a reckless statement. It says you don't know what depression is, educate yourself in what depression is, don't make such statements. It belittles the illness."

