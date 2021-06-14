Zahara’s Legal Woes Grow, Ordered to Hand Over Passport

South African singer and songwriter Zahara is consumed by legal woes after she allegedly evaded her taxes

The media personality was found guilty of contempt of court when she failed to appear in court after several summons

According to reports, she has now been ordered to hand over her passport pending her court case

Zahara is neck-deep in legal woes. Just last week, the singer and songwriter was found guilty of being in contempt of court after she failed to appear in several court cases over tax related issues.

This led to a warrant of her arrest being issued and the singer handing herself o er to the cops.

Not many details of her case have been released, however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane revealed to the Sunday World that Zahara was asked to hand in her passport.

The publication further reported that Zahara is facing one count of contravening tax laws and six for failing to submit her tax returns from 2013 to 2018.

The muso is facing prison for four years or having to pay a hefty fine.

Zahara promised her fans that she would release new jams

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi musician Zahara is releasing new music. Mzansi singer Zahara is finally responding to her fans' requests to give them some fresh music.

Taking to social media, Zahara announced that her hiatus is over and she's ready to release a new song soon. She tweeted:

"You’ve been asking and I heard you, my single is ready and coming soon."

It's been a while since Zahara's fans got to enjoy her chilled music and the time has finally come. The artist has been through a lot over the last few years but now she's back. She made her announcement with a picture of herself writing some lyrics.

She was wearing a beautiful red dress and her guitar is seen in the frame - just what the fans like to see.

Zahara loses sister to tragedy

Meanwhile 2021 has not been an easy year for Zahara. The singer was once again been struck by tragedy as her sister, Nomonde Mtukwana, passed away in a car crash on Saturday, 6 March 2021.

She posted a moving tribute to her sister in a Twitter post. Mtukwana was also a musician and part of the Mkutukana Sisters band. The two were very close and Zahara had often said that her sister was her inspiration.

