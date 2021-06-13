Cristina Rosi suffered a heart attack back in July 2020 when she was just seven months pregnant

The doctors had to perform a caesarean section to save her life and that of her baby as they both lacked oxygen

Rossi's husband noted his wife looked unrecognisable and very relaxed, adding that she continues to receive treatment to help in her physical progress

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An Italian woman has woken up after being in a coma for 10 months only to discover that she's the mother of a baby girl.

Cristina Rosi went into a coma after suffering a heart attack in July. Image: The Times UK.

Source: UGC

According to The Times, Cristina Rosi suffered a heart attack and slipped into a 10-month coma while she was seven months pregnant. After waking up from the coma, her first word was reported by her husband to be "Mamma".

According to toofab, doctors performed a caesarean section on Rosi when she was still unconscious to save her daughter, Caterina. Rosi and her daughter risked brain damage due to lack of oxygen during the delivery and they were later flown to Austria for more treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Delighted husband

Her husband, Gabriel Succi, told La Zione newspaper that the family did not expect her to wake up and it was a real joy after so much suffering. Succi also noted that his wife looked unrecognisable and very relaxed, plus she is receiving medicine that will lead to other physical progress.

Her hospital bills were paid by money raised through a GoFundMe account created by Succi, which gathered around R2.6 million.

A police officer tries to save a young boy from drowning and dies

In more tragic news, Briefly News reported that a police officer drowned after jumping into a pond to save a teenager from drowning. Emmanuel Familia, a police officer in Massachusetts, United States, lost his life after jumping into a pond to save a boy from drowning.

According to @foxnews on Instagram, the 38-year-old policeman was one of five officers who jumped into the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester to save three teenagers on Friday, June 4.

The report has it that the police received multiple calls that people were drowning in the pond and when the officers arrived, they found the teens trying to stay afloat. Officers were able to rescue two teens out of the three. Familia and the third teen did not make it.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za