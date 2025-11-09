14-Year-Old Teenager Allegedly Sexually Assault Six-Year-Old Girl in Limpopo

The South African Police Service in Limpopo is investigating an alleged sexual assault case

This follows a complaint from the parents of a six-year-old girl who reportedly had been sexually assaulted

Police in Limpopo have since arrested a 14-year-old boy in Makumeke village, outside Malamulele

Police in Limpopo have launched an investigation into an incident in which a 14-year-old teenager allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl in Makumeke village, outside Malamulele, Vhembe District, on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

14-Year-old accused of sexual assault

According to the South African Police Service in Limpopo, the incident occurred at around 18:00 after the six-year-old complained to her parents. The victim reportedly returned home with sweets and snacks. When asked who had given them to her, she named the suspect. Her mother immediately took her to a local hospital for a medical examination, where health professionals confirmed that the child had been sexually abused.

The child later told her mother that the suspect allegedly lured her into the bushes, where he sexually assaulted her. A case was registered at Malamulele Police Station in Limpopo handed over to the Giyani Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for a thorough investigation.

Suspect released into the care of his parents

Police officers located the 14-year-old suspect, who has been released into the care of his parents pending an assessment by a probation officer scheduled for Monday, 10 November 2025. He will face formal charges and is expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court soon.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed deep concern over the incident, stressing the seriousness with which the police are handling the matter. Hadebe described the case as deeply disturbing, highlighting that the alleged sexual abuse of a child undermines the very fabric of society. He noted that the FCS Unit is conducting a thorough investigation and emphasised the police’s commitment to achieving justice for the victim while protecting all children in the province from similar crimes.

Rape cases in 2025

No arrests were made after a three-year-old child was raped, allegedly by a scholar transport driver in Botlokwa, Limpopo. The driver allegedly transported her to the Creche when the incident happened. The toddler started complaining to her grandmother that she was in pain. The grandmother rushed her to the hospital, where she was examined. The doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

A community in Limpopo took action after a nine-year-old informed them that her 18-year-old brother was allegedly sexually abusing her. Members of the Lwandlamuni village acted against the suspect, allegedly calling his younger sister into the house where he sexually abused her. The community apprehended the suspect on 20 August 2025 and took him to the police station, where he was arrested.

A Soweto serial rapist was arrested after he went on a 17-year crime spree of rape and housebreaking. The suspect was linked to 35 rape cases and was arrested in September 2025 at his home in Diepkloof.

