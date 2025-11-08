The SAPS in Vhembe District in Limpopo responded to a woman who reported that multiple men broke into her home and stole money

The alleged crime that took place in Xigamani left policemen on the lookout for armed men who got away with money from a savings club

The 43-year-old who was entrusted with the bounty of a stokvel reported the crime that took place on 4 November 2025

A woman in Limpopo was the victim of a burglary and she lost her money and others'. The lady, presumably a stokvel treasurer, reported the alleged harrowing crime that took place at her home.

SAPS showed up at the scene where a group of men invaded the family home. The 43-year-old suffered an ordeal overnight, and she detailed the traumatic event to police.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman reported that 10 armed men stormed her house. She was sleeping with her children when the men allegedly came in and took all the money she had in her house from stockvel savings. The woman relayed that the thieves threatened them, demanding money before ransacking the house. The group of men did not have a car and left on foot with an unknown amount of money and a cell phone. The burglary left a cloud of wariness in the village of Xigamani.

SAPS issues stokvel robbery warning

The provincial commission of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, assured the public that they were investigating, and he advised the community to be careful and avoid keeping cash in their houses. He warned that the festive season is notorious for robberies as most members usually have their pay out towards the end of the year.

Stokvels are a crucial means for many low-income people to pool their funds throughout the year to make budgeting easier. Stovels are a type of informal savings club. The National Stokvel Association of South Africa (NASSA) describes it as a credit union where members agree to pay a fixed amount to a pool either weekly, fortnightly or monthly for a purpose they agreed on. People often join stokvels for different reasons, including to buy groceries for January in grocery stokvels, school fees for children in savings clubs, burial societies and other stokvels to help cover expenses that tend to be expensive. Liberty reported that the Stokvel industry is valued at R50 billion, second only to the taxi industry.

