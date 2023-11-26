A woman who was very pleased with her stokvel haul showed off the groceries to Mzansi on TikTok

She posted a video showing the massive amount of food and household items that will last her a couple of months

South Africans were impressed with the products and discussed the benefits of being part of a stokvel

A woman showed off her stokvel groceries in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

It's that time of the year for large-scale grocery shopping in SA and stokvels start to give their members goods.

One woman has already been given her products just in time for the festive season. She excitedly showed off the haul on her TikTok page @lindifacebeat.

Grocery haul video spreads on TikTok

Most of the goods were non-perishable items and cleaning products that can be kept for months.

The post grabbed Mzansi's attention and people were impressed by the haul. Within a day the video clocked over 294,000 views and hundreds of likes and shares.

Festive season goodies

The festive season is when folks gather with family and friends for feasting and fun. While the sight of food is expected online, what truly surprised many was the staggering array of goodies the woman shared.

Watch the video below:

School stationery stokvels

Many suggested that there should be more stokvels that focus on other necessities such as school uniforms and stationery.

See a few comments below:

@siyamthanda067 said:

"If only there was a stokvel for stationery and uniform or Christmas clothes. "

@dinnylicious shared:

"I'd be tempted to open a tuckshop."

@schiloane mentioned:

"I used to do this for my poor aunty but yena na se a rekisa. So I thought she was no longer poor and stopped."

@tebogo1582 wrote:

"I will receive mine on the 5th of December. Can't wait."

@nelisiwedludla asked:

"Where are the Choice Assorted?"

@talis191079 posted:

"I am coming for grocery shopping at your house."

@fro_curlz added:

"I do this too during the year I buy meat veggies and fruits only."

@skhumbuzo172 suggested:

"Lets open a shop."

Makro R1 300 food haul TikTok video trends

In another article, Briefly News reported that a University of Cape Town student shared a grocery haul video from Makro, and social media users loved it.

The young woman said in the TikTok video that she spent R1 3000 items in the TikTok clip, and she managed to get the basics and many other things.

