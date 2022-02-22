Mzansi Hilariously Reacts to Bakkie Turned Into Jacuzzi: "Bakuzzi"

Popular social media user @kulanicool recently revealed Mzansi’s creative side by sharing a photo of a DIY jacuzzi

The innovative project shows the back of a Toyota bakkie converted into what has now been called a ‘bakuzzi’

Several impressed South African online users have responded to the Twitter post with funny comments

There is no limit to how far South Africans’ creative imagination can go. One example is a peep who converted the back of a bakkie into a DIY jacuzzi and Saffas are impressed.

The photo of the no- termed ‘bakuzzi’ was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter recently and sees the back of a Toyota van lined with blue sealant and fitted into a space built for a Jacuzzi.

The unique project is both neat and innovative and online users have shared their funny and positive responses on the tweet:

@Dumisan13905523 asked:

“I'm not being jealous but... Isn't that one of the most hijacked car models in SA??”

@siyamtitshana said:

“The way you love cars, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’d do this.”

@TheGuitarMan11 reacted:

“Now this is creativity at best.”

@LangaMusa responded:

“Lapho iven lam, lashayisa ngemuva I need this.”

@Sbugelo commented:

Plus we don’t have much land to dig up... Here's a plug."

@TheoTshimange said:

“I'm short with those taillights.”

@nahopage2 replied:

“If it lights those backlights, lol, tops.”

@PCafuro reacted:

“This is great! Need mass adoption. Saves the environment.”

When life gives you a pothole, swim in it

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a severe pothole that created shock and awe for those residing in the Gauteng area. The corner of Cemetery Road and the Golden Highway has become a victim of a pothole big enough to be used as a swimming pool for the local residents. The opportunity has not been lost on the locals as social media shows them taking full advantage of the natural 'swimming pool'.

Armed with recliner chairs, towels and swimwear the residents waste no time as they kick back and relax. They pay no mind to the clear shortcomings of their roadways, an issue that has been the centre of many complications and problematic situations.

When life gives you lemons make lemonade or in the case of ward 26 Evaton; when life gives you a pothole, swim in it.

