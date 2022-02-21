A video of a multiracial couple using Julius Malema’s AfriForum case testimony to recreate a funny video was shared online

The clip seeks the couple use a voice-over of the court case as they lip-synch the words before they kiss

The Twitter post which has over 134K views has been received with light-hearted banter among Mzansi online users

No matter how serious a topic may be, South African netizens are known to turn almost anything into a laughing stock. One such example is of a couple who took to social media to post a video poking fun at EFF leader, Julius Malema’s pending AfriForum case.

A couple shared a funny video poking fun at Julius Malema's AfriForum case testimony. Image: @PhathuMakwarela /Twitter

In the clip, the couple can be seen acting out their rendition of Malema’s court testimony which they used as a voice-over when he explained that he feels the lyrics of Dubul’ibhunu, aka 'Kill the Boer', were misheard and that he claimed the EFF was singing 'Kiss the Boer'. The African woman and white man proceed to kiss before the video ends.

The video which has gone viral was shared by online user @PhathuMakwarela on Twitter who could not help but humorously express how they had given up on South Africa.

Online users shared their reactions and views on the post:

@SaluutVee reacted:

“It's official. We are a country that takes nothing seriously. I’m sure even at the end of the world we wouldn’t take it seriously. I love us.”

@JabzinSA commented:

“There's never a dull moment in this khanthri.”

@TCMOLOI said:

“I love my country.”

@YostKalasa replied:

“If any more challenges around this were created, this one wins them all.”

@Jeditheeknight wrote:

“You know I’ve got no problem whatsoever with interracial relationships. I do, however, have a problem with the lack of coverage of those wherein there’s a black male and a white female involved. You’ll never see this in the media/advertisements on TV, etc.”

@MunyaiRudzani2 said:

“South African men prefer to marry their own in general, this applies to tribes and other African nationalities. It’s often South African women who surpass that. There’s a few like like Musi Maimane and Siya Kholisi and some Vendas guys I’ve seen on some wedding Tv program years back.”

Mzansi reacts to Julius Malema’s ‘Kiss the Boer’ court case

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the footage of Julius Malema appearing before the Equity Court for the AfriForum case has gone viral as South Africans give their take on the EFF leader saying that the words of the song 'Kill the Boer' were simply misheard.

With no video evidence of Malema singing the song and the politician having his way, netizens are at odds as some side with Julius and others can't shake the feeling that the entire court proceeding is a farce.

Julius Malema provided the Equity Court with some comedic relief yesterday (16 February) as he explained that he feels the lyrics of Dubul’ibhunu aka 'kill the Boer were misheard and that there was no need for AfriForu to cause mass panic in the country.

