A video of a group of men moving a fully built house on a small van has been doing the rounds on social media

The hilarious clip sees five working together to help balance and hold the zinc shack in place as the car moves

While it is not known where the house was being taken, South African online users flooded the Twitter post with their jokes and sarcasm

South African social media users could not help but laugh in response to a video of a group of men moving a shack in a van.

A video of a group of men moving a fully built house on a small van was shared on social media recently. Image: @MrsPee3A / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared by @MrsPee3A on Twitter and sees five working together to help secure and balance a zinc shack on the back of a small van. They hold the shack as the car drives forward.

In true Mzansi fashion peeps could not help but poke fun at the video, which currently has over 4 500 views.

Many joked that the resident of the home was probably asked to provide proof of residence for an application at an official institution. Check out some of their comments and reactions to the tweet:

@PeterRomario said:

“My goodness, South Africa is alive with possibilities.”

@Kagiesure replied:

“A house is going home.”

@Tebogo58174922 shared:

“Real proof ya madulo.”

@malatser responded:

“Proof of residence.”

@HarryKK82 commented:

“Cell C requested them for a proof address.”

@LucasMoagi3

“I was expecting to see it tumble down.”

@ke_Pheladi shared:

“Things nyaope will do.”

@officialtwinny wrote:

“Monna ke plan.”

@mesusalkhalifa reacted:

“No mahn.”

@Msamid6 said:

“Capitec wanted a proof of resident from a Tembisa tenant.”

Mzansi blown away by stunning shack

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on a young man who stunned social media users when he unveiled photos of a shack that has been beautifully renovated. Twitter user @kulanicool shared the images and tweeps were left speechless as it caught many by surprise.

It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode, as it featured incredible curb appeal - a splendid front garden with a covered patio. The exterior offered a taste of what was to follow as the interior boasted luxury design and finishes.

A fully-fitted kitchen was complimented with high-end appliances while the lounge was kitted with a quality lounge suite and flat-screen television.

Source: Briefly News