In case you missed it, a young man showcased a stunning shack via Twitter last year

At the time, the beautiful abode took many by surprise as it boasted wonderful curb appeal and a magnificent interior

The post left many social media users in awe, but some felt that it wasn't money well spent

A young man stunned social media users when he unveiled photos of a shack that has been beautifully renovated.

Twitter user K U L A N I (@kulanicool) shared the images and tweeps were left speechless as it caught many by surprise.

It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode, as it featured incredible curb appeal - a splendid front garden with a covered patio.

The exterior offered a taste of what was to follow as the interior boasted luxury design and finishes.

A fully-fitted kitchen was complimented with high-end appliances while the lounge was kitted with a quality lounge suite and flat-screen television.

Briefly News marvelled at the reactions, as the tweet attracted 6 000 likes.

Mpho (@mpho_phokie) questioned the rationale:

"Looks good in pictures but come summer it will be too hot to sleep in that shack and come winter you'll freeze to death. I’d rather build a three-bedroom house."

Mordecai (@Mxwillia_58) admired what he saw:

"This is beautiful. Men and women who have a "VISION" benza kancinci kancinci. Nothing should stop you from having a vision! What do you want in life?"

Mhlekazi (@SandileMkono) said,

"Very beautiful but Mkhukhu multiplies weather conditions to uncomfortable levels, it's cold it's hella cold, if it's hot it's hella hot, all that interior money could have bought bricks nyana."

GAMEVILLE CHICKEN SUPPLIERS (@BlessingNkuna) shared his vision for the space:

"I think the concept is that of a business like a guest house within the township, I wouldn't mind renting it out for a weekend, I am in Soweto, gives you that whole kasi vibe."

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the FeedMore Foundation was in the process of distributing food parcels in Makapanstad, North-West.

The group of volunteers came across the dilapidated shack belonging to an elderly man and decided to assist him.

The team organised resources and built the madala a new home.

