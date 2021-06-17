"Hayibo": Man Carries What He Believes to Be Diamonds, SA Can’t Stop Laughing

KZN's reported diamond rush has caused a flock of visitors to the area and a pic of one man and his supposed diamond find has certainly caused a stir on social media

In the pic, the unidentified man can be seen holding the rock very protectively, probably hoping he has just struck gold

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the post with many sympathising with the hopeful people mining the area illegally

It seems Mzansi's recent 'diamond rush' has its fair share of individuals hoping to get rich quick with a picture of one man and his supposed diamond making the rounds on social media.

"KZN Billionaires," @kulanicool sarcastically captioned the post.

A look at the picture reveals the gentleman may be very protective of his newfound rock, holding the object very sturdy on his shoulder. People are gathered all around the unidentified man, probably hoping to share in the treasure.

Social media reactions

The general consensus amongst social media users was that the poor man had made his efforts in vain, with many laughing at the thought that there could even be diamonds found in it.

Still, others get heartbroken for the desperate men and women. Check out some of the comments below:

@PiweNass said:

"This country mara."

@umalambane_zn said:

"If you tell them it's not diamonds they wanna moer you."

@DenisThulani said:

"Jehovah. People are getting rich out there while we laughing and making fun of their hustle."

@Undlunkulu_Xoli said:

"The way they are so hopeful that these are diamonds breaks my heart. Some old lady even said they pray God will turn these stones into diamonds, eish."

@ChrisExcel102

"Hayibo, is this for real though?"

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that the KZN Premier has called for order amid reports of a diamond rush in KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith.

Discovery of the diamonds

According to an official statement released by the KZN Provincial Government, throngs of people have gathered to mine what they believe are diamonds. This activity follows the discovery by some of what they believe to be the precious stones.

In the short clip shared online, a crowd of at least 100 people stand gathered in an empty field. Armed with small carving tools and buckets, the men and woman enthusiastically search the land for any of the rumoured treasures.

"As soon as it was notified of this, the provincial government tasked the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs to refer the matter to the national Department of Minerals and Energy as the relevant department which deals with such," authorities added.

They've also shared that local SAPS officials have been notified of the situation and have been tasked with bringing order to the excited community.

Social media reactions

It seems the shared sentiment amongst social media users is that government leave the struggling community alone. Many agree that if discovered, the precious stones belong to the local community and mining of the land should therefore not be privatised.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Im_Pacho said:

"God gifted black people and you going to take it away from them just like everything you took."

@tiisetso_Africa said:

"What happened to the freedom charter? When will the mineral wealth be transferred to the ownership of the people???"

@Tsogang3 said:

"WHAT MAKES IT ILLEGAL?"

@SbuX85394313 said:

"Who told you that you own the land wena just leave the community alone the land belong to them same as you."

@SbuX85394313 said:

"You have the guts to release the statements telling the people who are owners of the land that they're doing illegal mining my questions is are you God? Did you create this land wena? Or you're a child of Lucifer, you feel okay when you see blacks suffering and starving."

