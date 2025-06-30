Former Premier Soccer League winger Junior Khanye has tipped Sipho Mbule to break into Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after securing a move to Orlando Pirates this summer.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United and was linked with several clubs in the PSL after his contract ended with the Brazilians.

The South African international opted to join the Buccaneers despite being linked with their rivals Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

Khanye speaks on Mbule's chance after moving to Pirates

According to iDiskiTimes, Khanye considers Mbule's move to Pirates as the last chance for the player to showcase his football talent in the Betway Premiership.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward also believes the ex-SuperSport United midfielder can return to the national team if he gets his act together and impress on the pitch with his performance.

“Let me be honest, I’m surprised, and he is very lucky,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

“But he must know one thing, this is his last chance now because we’ve seen players before at the club who had the same problems and they got rid of them.

“Even though fans loved them, the club released them and their careers were over. If you leave Orlando Pirates under such a cloud, it’s over.

“Mbule is incredibly lucky; he must thank his ancestors, thank God, and be grateful that age is on his side. He really needs to understand that if anything goes wrong for him at Orlando Pirates, he’s done.

“I commend his God-given talent. The boy is one of the best, one of the most gifted players, and I’m eager to see him play alongside [Patrick] Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, \[Mohau] Nkota, and \[Tshegofatso] Mabasa.

“It’s his last chance, and if he trains properly and gets game time, he may even make it to the AFCON if he pulls himself together.”

Source: Briefly News