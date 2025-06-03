Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the release of Rivaldo Coetzee and Sipho Mbule, with neither player’s contract options extended, making them free agents

Mbule’s loan at Sekhukhune United ended amid disciplinary issues, including multiple instances of arriving at training intoxicated, leading to the club passing on a permanent deal

Coetzee has struggled with injuries and has not played since October 2024, despite being part of the squad for the CAF Champions League final; both players now seek new clubs as Sundowns prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially confirmed the departure of defender Rivaldo Coetzee and midfielder Sipho Mbule after the current season. Their agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, told SABC Sport that neither player’s contract options were activated, making both players free agents.

Makaab said,

“Their options to extend were not exercised, and they have now become free agents.” This announcement brings an end to their time at Chloorkop, as the club prepares to head to the United States for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Mbule’s loan spell was cut short by disciplinary issues.

Mbule spent the 2024/25 season on loan with Sekhukhune United. Although he impressed initially with his performances, the club chose not to sign him permanently, citing ongoing disciplinary concerns. Reports suggest Mbule was reprimanded multiple times for arriving at training sessions under the influence of alcohol, which ultimately influenced Sekhukhune’s decision.

The 26-year-old joined Sundowns in 2022 from local rivals SuperSport United, having attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs. Despite glimpses of his ability, his career at Sundowns has been hindered by off-field distractions and inconsistency.

Coetzee’s struggles with injuries continue.

Coetzee has battled persistent injury problems since joining Sundowns in 2017 after a transfer to Scottish club Celtic fell through. Though included in the squad that travelled to Cairo for the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids, he has not featured in any matches since October 2024.

The versatile defender, who started his career at Ajax Cape Town, was once hailed as a promising talent but has been unable to establish himself due to fitness setbacks.

Sundowns focus on the Club World Cup campaign.

While Coetzee and Mbule seek new clubs, Sundowns turn their attention to international competition. The South African champions will face stiff opposition in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage, going up against Ulsan Hyundai, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense.

Both players will be looking to revive their careers elsewhere shortly, as Sundowns continue to prepare for their global challenge.

