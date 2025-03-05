Midfielder Sipho Mbule could face an early exit from Sekhukhune United after reported discipline issues affecting his loan from Mamelodi Sundowns

Since arriving at the club, Mbule has become a key member of the Babina Noko squad, but recent reports about his off-field behaviour could see him return to Masandawana

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mbule has a history of discipline issues, while some praised the player’s abilities

On-loan Sekhukhune United midfielder Sipho Mbule could return to Mamelodi Sundowns after reported discipline issues at the Limpopo-based side.

Mbule joined Sekhukhune on loan from Sundowns at the start of the 2024/2025 season, and despite playing a starring role at the club, his discipline issues could affect his stay.

Sekhukhune United could end Sipho Mbule's loan spell from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Twitter

Since joining the club, Mbule has produced man-of-the-match performances and has been backed by fans to earn a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Sipho Mbule’s discipline issues are affecting his loan spell at Sekhukhune United

Mbule's apparent discipline issues are addressed in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, football agent Mike Makaab said he could not comment on Mbule’s reported discipline issues, which include allegations of drinking.

Makaab said:

“I’m surprised. I’ve had very brief discussions with the football club and a brief discussion with Sipho. Until the club has an opportunity to sit down with the player and hear both sides of the story, it will be unfair for me to comment.”

The former SuperSport United and Sundowns midfielder is a fan favourite and is one of the highest-earning footballers in the country despite his reported discipline issues.

Watch Mbule's skills in the video below:

Sekhukhune could make major changes

During his career, the 26-year-old has earned many admirers for his abilities and earned the nickname ‘Master Chef’ due to his skills.

Mbule also has three appearances for Bafana Bafana after making his debut in 2017 after playing for the u20 and u23 national sides.

If Sekhukhune decides to send Mbule back to Sundowns, it could be part of major changes at the club who could replace head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Midfielder Sipho Mbule has a bad history of discipline issues despite playing a starring role at Sekhukhune United.

Source: Twitter

Fans are not surprised by Mbule allegations

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they are not surprised by the allegations, saying the talented player has a bad history.

TC Ramokhoase says Mbulehas a history:

“People will blame Sundowns for this, but it's clear this player has discipline problems. At SuperSport his professionalism was questioned when he returned to camp overweight. At Sundowns, he had issues of allegedly coming to work drunk. And now at Sekhukhune, where he is playing regularly and is a main player for the club, he starts again with this. Come on.”

Zothiemind Rsa is a fan:

“Mbule is Pirates material, I used to underestimate this boi until our last match against Sekhukhune where he was dribbling Pirates players like no one else's business. He must come to Pirates.”

Sifiso Sibisi made a suggestion:

“Sundowns must also terminate his contract. Bobby [Motaung] be ready, this guy is talented.”

Tebogo Molefe Monageng is not surprised:

“Why are people so surprised by this? I mean, this is Mbule we're talking about. A player that Sundowns tried to make great, but a lack of discipline is what always killed him!”

Fumi Maushe is disappointed:

“They say discipline is key to success, but it's what many players lack.”

Sekhukhune United accused of lying about Shaune Mogaila

As reported by Briefly News, the family affected by Shaune Mogaila’s tragic accident said they did not give their blessing for the player to return to the field.

Mogaila was involved in a car accident that killed a young girl in October 2024, and the club said they had the blessing of the family, which was denied.

