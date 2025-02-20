Sekhukhune United’s management has addressed rumours of possibly replacing head coach Lehlohonolo Seema with former Cape Town City tactician Eric Tinkler

Rumours arose of the possible change after it was reported that Sekhukhune bosses met with Tinkler following his exit from PSL rivals City

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sekhukhune would make a mistake by replacing Seema, while others felt a change was coming

Head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has been backed by Sekhukhune United’s management amid reports that he would be replaced by former Cape Town City tactician Eric Tinkler.

Seema is in his second stint at Sekhukhune and has guided the side to fourth on the PSL log after 17 matches played.

Amid rumours of being replaced Sekhukhune United head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has been backed by the club's management. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

At the start of the 2024/2025 season, Seema was shockingly dismissed from the club, only to return months later to replace German coach Peter Hyballa.

Lehlohonolo Seema is backed by Sekhukhune United’s management

Sekhukhune United's club management speaks about Seema in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the club has no intention of replacing Seema with Tinkler and has backed the coach to reach new heights.

The source said:

“The team’s management believes in his leadership and trusts him to build on last season’s remarkable fourth-place finish in the league. Sekhukhune’s management is confident that their current technical team is well-equipped to lead the squad to even greater success this season.”

Matlala Makgalwa starred for Sekhukhune's recent victory, according to the tweet below:

Sekhukhune is in good form

Over the last six PSL matches, Sekhukhune has earned eight points, only losing to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The club are also five points of second-placed Pirates in fourth and are 17 behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, making fans question why former City coach Tinkler was linked.

Sekhukhune also has a possible Nedbank Cup quarterfinal date set up with Sundowns but will have to face the winner of the tie between suspended Royal AM and Milford FC first.

Sekhukhune United has earned eight points in their last six PSL matches. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Fans cast doubt over Sekhukhune’s support for Seema

Local football fans reacted on social media to cast doubts over Sekhukhune’s support for Seema, saying there is no smoke without fire.

Realest Thabang T'bang Ledwaba is doubtful:

“These teams always say they back their managers while searching for their replacements.”

Kenneth Bokgatsu says there is more to the story:

“There's no smoke without fire, so I'm guessing there's more to this story.”

L.J. Mamashila asked a question:

“He beat AmaZulu 4-2 convincingly yesterday. Why fix something that is not broken?”

Mojalefa Levisa made a suggestion:

“This one can bring glory to Chiefs.”

Tebogo Jomo made a prediction:

“We know you gonna dismiss him.”

