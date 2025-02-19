New Cape Town City player Thulani Serero will only feature next month, according to coach Muhsin Ertugral

Former Bafana star Serero has reportedly joined City as a free agent but still has to finalise some minor details before he makes his debut for the Citizens

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Ertugral after City failed to register a win in their last seven matches

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral said new signing Thulani Serero will only make his debut in March 2025.

Serero reportedly joined City as a free agent after leaving UAE-based side Khorr Fakken but could only be available on Sunday, 2 March against AmaZulu FC.

Thulani Serero has joined Cape Town City to play for coach Muhsin Ertugral. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA and CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.

The former Bafana Bafana star could bring experience to the young City squad after making his return to Mzansi following his 14-year exodus in the Netherlands and UAE.

Thulani Serero has to move his family before making City debut

Ertugral provides an update on Serero in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ertugral, who joined City in January, said Serero has logistical issues to handle before he pulls on the blue City jersey.

Ertugral said:

“So, he needs to get his family sorted out, bring them back. Then probably, he’s going to Emirates tomorrow and come back on the weekend, and then obviously be ready for the next game against AmaZulu.”

City confirmed their 2-0 defeat to Chippa United on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, on Twitter:

City needs to improve on the field

After 18 PSL matches, City is tenth on the PSL log and has been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup as they struggle for form this season.

In their last seven matches, City have failed to register a victory after five losses and two draws while their last victory came against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday, 8 January.

On Saturday, 22 February, City will face Pirates for the second time this season, but the club will be without Serero for the important fixture.

PSL side Cape Town City has failed to register a win in their last seven matches. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Fans criticise Erugral

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Ertugral while others said they were excited to see Serero back in South Africa.

Mbanguba KaNozulu wants City to do better:

“Cape Town City FC, what is happening to this team? Poor performances on the pitch; this team better fix whatever they are going through because wow! This is so unlike them.”

Luxolo Dibashe Mfiki said Ertugral needs to regroup:

“Mushin came back just to beat Chiefs and Pirates.”

Selaelo Matome Selota issued a warning:

“Better introduce him now because your days are numbered.”

Jerry Tebogo is frustrated:

“Seven games in a row with no win for Mushin: five losses and two draws.”

Tieho Vinny Mofokeng is excited:

“Can't wait to witness Cream De la Cream on South African shores.”

Muhsin Ertugral wants to bring European lessons to Cape Town City

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral wants to bring the lessons he learnt in Turkey to the PSL side.

Ertugral joined as the club’s new technical director in December 2024 and became their interim coach following the dismissal of Eric Tinkler.

