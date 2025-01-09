Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi could not hold back the tears after the Soweto club lost 1-0 to Cape Town City on Wednesday, 8 January 2025

The midfielder missed a penalty in the second half as the club failed to replace Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the PSL log

Local football fans reacted on social media by offering Maswanganyi support, while others said the player should never have been given the responsibility

Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi broke down in tears after Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Cape Town City on Wednesday, 9 January 2025.

The Pirates star missed a penalty minutes before Darwin Gonzalez scored a deflected shot to hand the Soweto club their second PSL defeat of the season.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi missed a penalty during their defeat to Cape Town City. Image: titogram.10.

Source: Instagram

During Pirates' defeat, Maswanganyi saw his tame penalty attempt rebound off the post and into the arms of City goalkeeper Darren Keet before Gonzalez scored the winning goal.

Patrick Maswanganyi was consoled after Orlando Pirates' defeat

Watch Maswanganyi's reaction to Pirates' defeat in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Maswanganyi is seen lying on the ground, teammates surrounding him to offer support, and fans jeering playing tipped for a big future in the Bafana Bafana side.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was left bemused by the defeat as the Soweto giants dominated possession and shots, only for City to score with their first real attempt at goal.

The defeat to City is a heavy blow to Pirates, who missed the chance to replace log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who now have a three-point lead.

Pirates confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

Riveiro has issues to resolve

Maswanganyi will have a chance to rebound quickly as the Bafana Bafana star will feature in the Pirates set to face Algerian side CR Belouizdad on Sunday, 12 January 2025.

The CAF Champions League tie is an important match as Pirates chase qualification to the knockout rounds, which they would achieve with a victory over Belouizdad.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes his side can recover quickly from their recent defeat. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans offer Maswanganyi support

Pirates fans reacted on social media by supporting Maswanaganyi and said Pirates will bounce back while the side could lose star player Relebohile Mofokeng to Europe.

Mawande_Ad was frustrated:

"Bro, when we missed all those chances in the first half, I knew we were not winning the game. When Tito missed the penalty, I got my confirmation."

Djstago says Maswanganyi must be benched:

"Tito needs a bed."

Honolomohappy says Pirates made a mistake:

"Hotto is our first-choice penalty kicker."

NeededChange10 says he would have done a better job:

"I will never do that; he wanted to be famous."

Moradebe15 offered some support:

"Hard luck, Tito.You led, boy, and we continue."

SbuMasang says Maswanganyi had to miss:

"Who cares? It wasn't a penalty anyway."

TheBlackRock07 showed no sympathy:

"Crying for faking a penalty."

VDitshego32824 backed Maswanganyi:

"Don't worry, Tito. You will shame them next time; I know you will put yourself together and soldier on."

SankiLerefolo feels for the player:

"The boy hates losing; I feel for him."

Sobhuza101 is a fan:

"We will bounce back; I hope the boys will be ready for Sunday's game. It's a must-win, and I'm happy with the way the boys fight on the field this season. It shows the hunger, and we won't win all the games."

Orlando Pirates set to be rejected by PSL star

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates will be rejected by Chippa United star Sinoxolo Kwayiba in the January transfer window.

Kwayiba is a target for the Soweto giants, but according to reports, the Bafana Bafana midfielder could reject the Bucs and sign a new contract with Chippa.

Source: Briefly News