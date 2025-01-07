Midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba could reject Orlando Pirates in favour of signing a new deal at PSL rivals Chippa United

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has emerged as a target for the Soweto giants as they look to build a strong squad in the January 2025 transfer window

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates must increase their efforts to sign the 24-year-old, while others doubted if he is capable of playing for the Soweto giants

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have been dealt a major blow in pursuing Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

The 24-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder could sign a new contract at Chippa and ignore interest from Pirates, who are second on the PSL log.

Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba is a transfer target for Orlando Pirates. Image: sinoxolokwayiba_14.

Source: Instagram

With the January transfer window now open, Pirates have been linked with several new players, including highly-rated Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien.

Orlando Pirates could miss out on a top transfer target

Kwayiba could stay at Chippa, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates could miss out on Kwayiba as the midfielder considers extending his stay at Chippa, who have a new head coach in Thabo September.

The source said:

"It works both ways for Chippa United. If he [Kwayiba] goes to Pirates, they will benefit from the sale as he will be contracted with them. They will cash in on him because he will be contracted to them. But at the same time, even if he doesn't go, they will ensure he is still their player for the next two years and help the team going forward. So the two-year offer tabled for him is a good deal for both the club and the player as things stand now."

Watch Pirates prepare to face Cape Town City in the video below:

Pirates face a busy transfer window

Besides their interest in Kwayiba and Basadien, Pirates have also been linked with Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis, a for PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates could also lose a key player after they placed a R20 million price tag on midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who has attracted interest from English Championship side Sunderland AFC.

Orlando Pirates are set to make major changes to their squad during the January transfer window. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Kwayiba's quality

Pirates fans reacted on social media to say Pirates should pull out all the stops to sign Kwayiba while others question if he has the quality to play for the Bucs.

Vusumzi Sam says Pirates need Kwayiba:

"Makaula's replacement as he's ageing. The boy is coming to Mayfair."

Rethabile Ntata Kabelo says Pirates will sign the player:

"No, the boy is needed at Mayfair."

Shakes Mashaba is against the move:

"Not Pirates material."

Thapelo WA Moipone is not happy::

"We'll always come second to Sundowns with these no-name brands we always sign. Release three or two players not playing and get Jayden Adams."

Anele Aila Vece wants bigger stars:

"I disagree with this signing. I would prefer Jayden Adams and Basadien."

Orlando Pirates will miss a key player for Cape Town City clash

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates will be without key midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula for their match against Cape Town City on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Makhaula has been a key player for Pirates this season and will be suspended after picking up four yellow cards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News