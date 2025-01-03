Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are willing to offload two players to land Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien in the January transfer window

Basadien has attracted interest from Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs after impressive displays for the Winelands side

Local football fans reacted on social media to pick the proper destination for the player rated as one of the best left-backs in South Africa

Highly-rated Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien could join Orlando Pirates after the Soweto giants said they would offload two players for his services.

After impressive displays for Stellies, Basadien has attracted interest from PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates.

Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien has attracted interest from PSL giants.

Source: Instagram

During the off-season, Chiefs were rebuffed several times to sign the 28-year-old left-back, with Stellies demanding a hefty fee for the player.

Fawaaz Basadien is a target for Orlando Pirates

Pirates are interested in Basadien, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club could offer Innocent Maela or Paseka Mako for Basadien, who could be reunited with former skipper Deano van Rooyen in Soweto.

The source said:

"Basadien is one of the best local players in South Africa and is just the type of player that Pirates wants in their squad. Having a player of his quality can help them achieve their goals domestically and on the continent, so you can expect a bid to be made for the player. Management is well aware that Stellenbosch values the player highly, but they are confident that a deal can be made, even if it includes a possible swap deal."

Watch Basadien scored one of the contenders for the goal of the season in the video below:

Orlando Pirates want to build a strong squad

Previous reports suggested that Pirates are building a strong squad with quality options in multiple positions and are willing to compete with Sundowns for Basadien.

Along with Basadien, Pirates have also been linked with Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis and NFD goal machine Muzomuhle Khanyi from Hungry Lions.

Orlando Pirates are willing to offer either Innocent Maela or Paseka Mako for Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien.

Source: Instagram

Fans predict Basadien's next move

Local football fans predicted Basadien's next move on social media, saying the player would be a valuable addition to any squad.

Mpati Kleinbooi Motau is not a fan:

"Personally, I don't see anything special. Maybe I could be wrong."

Polly Tladi backs Pirates to sign Basadien:

"Pirates are dangerous in strategies. You will find they get him cheaper than Chiefs and Sundowns."

Tim Mokebe says Sundowns will sign Basadien:

"If Sundowns wants a player, they get him. Imagine Pirates getting a player Sundowns wants and actually succeed."

Ntokozo Mnguni says Chiefs need Basadien:

"Chiefs need him more but they always negotiating. Sundowns will step in."

Lebo Chris Matlhakola wants Basadien at Pirates:

"Now, this is a player we really need. He'll fit in like a glove, plus we are lacking depth in that department. This boy is a gem."

Kaizer Chiefs has an R4 million bid for Stellenbosch FC star rejected

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs' R4 million bid for Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sihle Nduli was rejected ahead of the January transfer window.

Stellies rejected the offer for Nduli, with reports suggesting they are willing to consider a bid closer to R7 million for the 29-year-old.

