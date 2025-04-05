One man shared his advice for making a marriage work when it comes to financial ups and downs

In the video, the man explained his take on how women should navigate out-earning their partners

People shared their thoughts after the man's his two cents about making a relationship work as a high-earning woman

In a TikTok video circulating on X, a man offers his advice on the best way to make a marriage work. The man's advice for women who earn a lot of money caused a stir.

Man advises women out-earning their husbands. Image: @bakhe.dlamini

Source: Instagram

In the video, the man was sitting with his wife when he sparked a debate and garnered thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video debating whether the man was correct.

Man advises married people

In a video reshared on X, originally posted on TikTok by @bakhe. dlamini, a man, said that if the woman earns R100,000 while the man earns R40,000, the household has R140,000. He explained that he and his wife have an understanding relationship where she supported him when he wasn't working for five years and he did the same for her.

Man explains how his marriage worked even after financial difficulty. Image: @dr_bakhe_dlamini

Source: Instagram

Bakhe explained that he does not believe money is an indicator of what a man can provide. He said that even without money, he was still providing, offering a vision. Bakhe pointed out that his wife currently wakes up whenever she wants to because she has the freedom to rest. He insisted that he is not encouraging women to date unemployed people without ambition, but that out-earning the other does not mean you are working harder. He also said that the definition of a man being one who makes the most money is a shallow one. Watch the video of the man below:

SA debates man

Many women responded to the man's video to disagree with his point. Some said if they were out earning their husbands by more than R50,000, they would not be married.

@BlaqSabali commented:

"Men have fragile egos and having a shaky financial standing in comparison to their partner emasculates them. Not all men can stomach such reality."

@JephreyJ wrote:

"Marriage is from the one who started it and that's God...but let the guy pass his peace of mind too shem."

@Nomps_Noks agreed:

"I generally don’t trust Bakhe’s credibility, but he’s not lying. God forbid my husband were to lose his income, I’d pick up the slack gracefully because he’s been committed to financially providing for me since the day we got married without fail."

4 Briefly News stories with life advice

A couple shared their relationship advice after multiple decades of marriage, and many were inspired by their love story.

An older man told a young woman the best way to deal with friends and family who are disrespectful.

A working professional who found a job overseas let people know the best way for them to get a good-paying job out of the country.

A graduate inspired her system by giving her some sound advice about getting educated.

Source: Briefly News