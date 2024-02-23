A TikTok video featuring an elder's blunt advice on handling disrespect from family or friends went viral

The man compared tolerating disrespect to ingesting poison, sparking laughter and online discussions

Viewers praised the directness of the message, with many offering their own perspectives on managing toxic relationships

A man compared tolerating disrespect to ingesting poison. Image: @shumiima2

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of a man offering advice on how to deal with disrespectful family or friends won online praise.

Elder offers sound advice

The footage posted by @shumiima2 shows a panel of speakers with microphones as one lady poses a question about how much disrespect she should take before making the decision to cut off a friend or family member.

An elderly man did not hesitate to respond with a counter-question, saying:

"How much poison do you take until you die?"

His blunt answer resulted in laughter before the short video ended.

When you tolerate disrespect, you send a message to yourself and others that you don't deserve to be treated with dignity and consideration. This can erode your self-esteem and self-worth over time.

SA amused by elder's advice

TikTok viewers were just as entertained by the video and responded with witty commentary. Others also shared their two cents on tolerating disrespect and toxic relationships.

Siboniso Dhlamini commented:

"He cooked there, instantly."

Eusi Rogers said:

"Avoid toxic friendshps."

Charlie Faffy Nyaks wrote:

"This answer answered everything I’m questioning."

Herentertainment commented:

“ 'How much poison are you willing to take before you die?' "

spyro133 responded:

"The more you tolerate disrespect, you gradually lose yourself and self-esteem."

Jason Anthony said:

"He ATE with that response!"

Sedi commented:

"MYEKENI APHEKE!!"

