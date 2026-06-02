NONGOMA, KWAZULU-NATAL— The leader of the Insizwa Ngobunsizwa Development Foundation, Nkosikhona "Phakel’umthakathi" Ndabandaba, said that Somali business owners in Nongoma are conspiring to have him assassinated.

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Phakelumthakathi said he will not be killed. Images: @visse_ss

Source: Twitter

Phakel'umthakathi spoke in an interview with Ngizwe Mchunu on 1 June 2026, which Ntokozo Masuku posted on his @visse_ss X account outside a local complex after receiving details regarding a bounty on his life. According to King Zoso Tv, Ndabandaba spoke at a public gathering in Nongoma on 2 June 2026, where community members gathered to hear him address his security situation. Ndabandaba addressed his supporters and stated that Somali business operators held a meeting on Wednesday in Nkandla to raise R1 million to orchestrate a hit against him.

Phakel’umthakathi addresses the hit

Ndabandaba, who raided a drug den on 30 May 2026, said that a local man working at an Eezi Eezi store was hired to coordinate the hitmen. He said that the conspirators approached a local traditional healer to help facilitate the assassination, offering the R1 million bounty. The traditional healer refused to participate in the plot, stating that while he likes money, he would never sell out a fellow healer or become an accomplice to murder.

Ndabandaba said that he is protected by his right to live safely in his hometown and refuses to leave despite being advised to flee. He concluded that the community is tired of corruption and wants things corrected.

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Phakelumthakathi slams Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Phakelumthakathi criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa after the president made remarks recently. The activist said Ramaphosa was dividing South Africans.

Source: Briefly News